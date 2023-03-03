Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent

PIF's stake in the Tokyo-based film and animation firm has risen from 5 percent to 6.03 percent, according to the ownership report filed with Japanese regulators.



PIF last month revealed raising its stake in the e-sports giant Nintendo to 8.26 percent. The leading sovereign fund has also invested in Japanese gaming companies Nexon (3659.T), Capcom (9697.T) and Koei Tecmo (3635.T).