Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent

Middle East
2023-03-03 | 06:39
High views
0min
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has increased its stake in Toei Co Ltd (9605.T) to 6 percent, a filing showed on Friday, reflecting the sovereign wealth fund's growing exposure to the Japanese media industry.

PIF's stake in the Tokyo-based film and animation firm has risen from 5 percent to 6.03 percent, according to the ownership report filed with Japanese regulators.

PIF last month revealed raising its stake in the e-sports giant Nintendo to 8.26 percent. The leading sovereign fund has also invested in Japanese gaming companies Nexon (3659.T), Capcom (9697.T) and Koei Tecmo (3635.T).
 

