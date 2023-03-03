News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pollsters see support for Erdogan's AKP largely unscathed despite quake
Middle East
2023-03-03 | 06:57
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Pollsters see support for Erdogan's AKP largely unscathed despite quake
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, facing elections in May, appears to have largely retained its support after last month's earthquake, pollsters said on Friday, despite widespread criticism of its initial response to the disaster.
Two polls this week showed the opposition had not picked up fresh support, partly due to its failure to name a candidate with just two months left before the vote, and partly due to its lack of tangible plan to rebuild areas devastated by the quake.
"The earthquake has not caused the government to weaken as much as the opposition would have expected," Ozer Sencar, chairman of the polling company Metropoll, told Reuters.
His company's polling data puts Erdogan's alliance with the nationalist MHP in the lead in the event of an imminent election, even though it has lost several percentage points of support compared to January.
More than 45,000 people were killed in Turkey and more than a million left homeless by two massive earthquakes which struck Turkey's southeast on Feb. 6 - the worst disaster in the country's modern history.
Erdogan indicated on Wednesday that elections will be held on May 14, sticking to his previous plan for the vote despite some questions about the feasibility of voting across the heavily damaged earthquake zone.
The immediate aftermath of the disaster was dominated by reports that the government's search and rescue teams were overwhelmed and too slow to dispatch their teams. Others criticized the government's lax enforcement of building safety standards that they said caused even new homes to crumble.
PROMISES TO REBUILD
Erdogan publicly acknowledged the problems in the early days but then defended his government's response. He swiftly pledged to rebuild homes, a promise that is likely to help him maintain support among the electorate, said Mehmet Ali Kulat, chairman of the MAK polling company.
"When people go through such a disaster, we see psychological reactions for a few days and that is directed at the government. Once 15-20 days pass, they stay close to whoever promises to rebuild their collapsed house or workplace. That could be an advantage for the government," Kulat said.
In surveys carried out following the earthquake, support for Erdogan's alliance with the nationalist party appeared around 40-41 percent, Kulat said, without providing a comparison.
Another survey conducted by Istanbul Economics Research between Feb. 16-20 with 2,000 participants showed a slight increase of 0.1 points from January for Erdogan's success score.
Thirty-four percent of the respondents in the survey, dubbed the "Turkey Report" said building contractors were those most responsible for earthquake damage, while 28 percent blamed the government.
AK Party voters overwhelmingly blame the contractors for the disaster, a reason why the loss of support in the ruling party has been limited, Sencar said.
Turkey's rampant inflation and rising poverty eroded Erdogan's popularity last year but he has since managed to recover some support by announcing increases in the minimum wage and steps to facilitate early retirement.
"Following the initial stumble, we have seen the government come up with a more unifying language," said Nezih Onur Kuru, a researcher with the TEAM research group. "The government has successfully created a perception that it is the one helping heal wounds," Kuru said.
That seems to have helped Erdogan's poll ratings. His alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has kept its support level of 44 percent in the aftermath of the earthquake, according to a survey by TEAM, conducted with 1,930 people on Feb. 19-20.
Reuters
Middle East
Pollsters
Support
Erdogan
AKP
Unscathed
Despite
Quake
Earthquake
Syria
Turkey
Natural
Disaster
Environment
Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-08
UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes
Middle East
2023-02-08
UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes
0
Middle East
2023-02-25
Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria
Middle East
2023-02-25
Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Turkey thanks Lebanon for support after destructive earthquake
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Turkey thanks Lebanon for support after destructive earthquake
0
Middle East
2023-02-23
Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000
Middle East
2023-02-23
Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:39
Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent
Middle East
06:39
Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent
0
Middle East
06:17
SpaceX capsule delivers latest four-member crew to International Space Station
Middle East
06:17
SpaceX capsule delivers latest four-member crew to International Space Station
0
Middle East
05:49
Top US general visits Israel to discuss regional security issues
Middle East
05:49
Top US general visits Israel to discuss regional security issues
0
World
05:24
New US sanctions target Iranian petroleum, petrochemical trade
World
05:24
New US sanctions target Iranian petroleum, petrochemical trade
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
0
Variety
09:34
Georges Hobeika's latest collection stuns Paris Fashion Week
Variety
09:34
Georges Hobeika's latest collection stuns Paris Fashion Week
0
Variety
2023-03-01
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
Variety
2023-03-01
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
0
World
2023-02-02
Israeli police: American arrested for vandalizing church
World
2023-02-02
Israeli police: American arrested for vandalizing church
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
3
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
6
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
7
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
8
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store