Turkey says working to renew Black Sea grain deal
Middle East
2023-03-05 | 05:08
Turkey says working to renew Black Sea grain deal
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that Ankara is working hard to extend a UN-backed initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from ports blockaded by Russia following its invasion.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July allowed grain to be exported from three Ukrainian ports. The agreement was extended in November and will expire on March 18 unless an extension is agreed.
"We are working hard for the smooth implementation and further extension of the Black Sea grain deal," Cavusoglu said in a speech at the United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries being held in Doha, Qatar.
Cavusoglu also said he discussed the extension efforts with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
On Wednesday, Russia said it would only agree to extend the Black Sea grain deal if the interests of its own agricultural producers are taken into account.
REUTERS
Middle East
Turkey
Turkish
Black Sea
Grain
Deal
