News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Arabia raises Arab Light crude price to Asia for 2nd month in April
Middle East
2023-03-06 | 03:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi Arabia raises Arab Light crude price to Asia for 2nd month in April
Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia for a second month in April, to $2.50 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, Aramco (2222.SE) said on Sunday night.
The price hike - 50 cents a barrel higher than the March official selling prices - was in line with a Reuters survey, as signs of an economic rebound in China raised expectation for a pickup in fuel demand from the world's top oil importer.
China set a modest economic growth target of around 5% for this year at its annual National People's Congress. The world's second-largest economy posted one of its weakest performances in decades last year when gross domestic product grew by just 3%.
Saudi Arabia set its official selling price (OSP) for Arab Heavy, a medium sour crude containing more sulphur than Arab Light, at 75 cents a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, up $2.5 a barrel from March.
The market had been expecting a lower price setting, with the Reuters survey predicting an increase of about $1 per barrel.
The price hike came as several new refineries will soon come online, which would lead to supply tightness, especially considering Saudi's production of Arab Heavy is smaller than other crudes, said a Singapore-based oil trader.
Heavier grades, such as Arab Medium and Arab Heavy, comprise about 30% of Saudi's total crude oil capacity.
PetroChina (601857.SS) is preparing to start its 400,000 barrels-per-day refinery in the southern Chinese province Guangdong, which has been designed to refine heavier grades such as Arab Heavy.
Meanwhile, Kuwait is expected to reduce crude exports, primarily the medium sour Kuwait Export Crude (KEC), and crank up oil product shipments as its Al Zour refinery is set to run at full capacity later this year.
Any cut in exports of KEC, which is of similar quality to Arab Heavy, would tighten supplies and support prices for medium sour crude.
For other regions, Saudi set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at $1 a barrel above ICE Brent for April, 50 cents a barrel higher than its price for March.
The Arab Light crude OSP for the Mediterranean region was raised by 30 cents to 80 cents a barrel versus ICE Brent for April from the previous month.
REUTERS
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Saudi
Arab
Price
Asia
April
Next
Khamenei says poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran is an "unforgivable crime"
Egypt non-oil activity contracts for 27th month as prices surge
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-04
Saudi Arabia may cut Arab Light crude prices to 15-month low for Asia
Middle East
2023-01-04
Saudi Arabia may cut Arab Light crude prices to 15-month low for Asia
0
Middle East
06:14
Saudi Arabia says it deposited $5B in Turkish central bank
Middle East
06:14
Saudi Arabia says it deposited $5B in Turkish central bank
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-03
Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt
Press Highlights
2023-03-03
Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:47
Iran's judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code
Middle East
07:47
Iran's judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code
0
Middle East
07:35
Turkey's IYI Party wants Ankara, Istanbul mayors to be vice presidents
Middle East
07:35
Turkey's IYI Party wants Ankara, Istanbul mayors to be vice presidents
0
Middle East
06:14
Saudi Arabia says it deposited $5B in Turkish central bank
Middle East
06:14
Saudi Arabia says it deposited $5B in Turkish central bank
0
Middle East
05:23
Abu Dhabi royal-backed G42 plans $495 mln IPO for big data analytics firm Presight.ai
Middle East
05:23
Abu Dhabi royal-backed G42 plans $495 mln IPO for big data analytics firm Presight.ai
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
0
Variety
05:44
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US
Variety
05:44
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone
0
Middle East
2022-12-08
US sanctioned Iranian airline Meraj flights to Beirut spark controversy
Middle East
2022-12-08
US sanctioned Iranian airline Meraj flights to Beirut spark controversy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:08
Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line
Lebanon News
09:08
Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
3
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
8
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store