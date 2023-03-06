A month after quake, family that survived under the rubble looks to the future

Middle East
2023-03-06 | 05:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A month after quake, family that survived under the rubble looks to the future
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
A month after quake, family that survived under the rubble looks to the future

Tremors still rattle Turkey's south one month after devastating twin earthquakes, however Havva Arslan, mother of three, finally feels safe in her small but sturdy container home.

Arslan, her husband and their three children survived for five days trapped under the rubble of their five-story apartment building. The fact the whole family emerged alive makes theirs a rare survival story in the town of Nurdagi, where most buildings either collapsed or are marked for demolition.
 
It has been barely two weeks since the family was discharged from hospital and the five of them are trying to pick up the strands of what they call their previous life. They tentatively re-establish routines in their makeshift new home behind a petrol station.

"We were a well-off family. We had two homes and a car. We were thankful to God for all that. And we are thankful now, that all my kids are safe. I have no fears now that my family is beside me," Havva said as she sat beside a wooden picnic table after a family breakfast.
 
Havva and her husband, Hasan, lost 36 of their relatives in the quake and the grief is raw. One of their surviving relatives, grandmother Arslan, lives in a container next door with a broken foot.

Acquaintances drop by to offer condolences.

Hasan, an accountant, says he will soon be ready to get back to work.

"Clients have started calling again. The governor sent town accountants a container, the guild will send a computer and printer. I'll then begin where I left off," Hasan says.
 
He points at a dusty metal safe containing documents salvaged from his collapsed office.

Both parents are happy that two of their children, one in the 4th grade and one in the 8th, are able to get back to classes.

"Kids need school," Havva says, adding that authorities are setting up a school in a nearby tent city with children at first getting back for two days a week.

'ALL OF US ARE ALIVE'
 
Eldest daughter, Fatmagul, 19, has begun preparing for university entrance exams, which she is due to take in a few months.

"I wanted her to study but only when she felt she could, so I waited," Havva said.

"One day I woke up, opened my eyes and saw her sitting by the table studying. 'We have to start somewhere, mum', she said."

On the night the quake hit, the parents and the three children rushed to hold each other when the violent shaking struck.

As walls collapsed around them, the floor beneath gave way and the Arslan family fell one floor down, with the four floors above crashing down around them seconds later.

They were trapped in a pitch-back space, with no food or water and no idea of how much time was passing as the hours turned into days.

After a while the family, starting with the parents, began hallucinating.

"I was hungry. I was seeing apples and oranges but couldn't hold them. My mother was speaking on a phone that she didn't have," Fatmagul said.

In the end, a rescue team pushing through a crevice zeroed in on their cries for help.

"'My name is Fatmagul Arslan', I shouted. 'We're five people here. All of us are alive', I said."

And then the moment of rescue: "Light came in through, I heard a sound and then saw the eyes of a man," Fatmagul said.

The death toll in Turkey from the earthquakes has risen to nearly 46,000 with about 6,000 people killed in neighboring Syria.
 

Middle East

Turkey

Syria

Earthquake

Rubble

Survivors

Future

Victims

Rescuers

Natural

Disaster

LBCI Next
Abu Dhabi royal-backed G42 plans $495 mln IPO for big data analytics firm Presight.ai
Khamenei says poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran is an "unforgivable crime"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-12

Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-15

Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-14

Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Turkey faces challenge 'beyond comprehension' to clear earthquake rubble

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:47

Iran's judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code

LBCI
Middle East
07:35

Turkey's IYI Party wants Ankara, Istanbul mayors to be vice presidents

LBCI
Middle East
06:14

Saudi Arabia says it deposited $5B in Turkish central bank

LBCI
Middle East
05:23

Abu Dhabi royal-backed G42 plans $495 mln IPO for big data analytics firm Presight.ai

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03

Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances

LBCI
Variety
05:44

Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-13

Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-08

US sanctioned Iranian airline Meraj flights to Beirut spark controversy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
World
02:45

Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school

LBCI
World
03:56

Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app