Abu Dhabi's ADQ, IHC team with General Atlantic on asset management

Middle East
2023-03-06 | 08:11
High views
Abu Dhabi's ADQ, IHC team with General Atlantic on asset management
Abu Dhabi's ADQ, IHC team with General Atlantic on asset management

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ and local conglomerate IHC said on Monday they plan to create a multi-asset class investment manager, and bring in global private equity firm General Atlantic as a strategic partner and investor.

The investment manager will manage a portfolio of assets from ADQ’s alternative investments platform Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG) and IHC, the three parties said, as well as fresh capital from founding shareholders and future investors.
 
It will establish its primary hub in Abu Dhabi, with the intention of adding further international offices in North America, Europe and Asia, the parties said in a statement.

ADQ and IHC are chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is also the UAE's national security adviser and has been a foreign policy troubleshooter for his brother, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.
 

Middle East

Abu Shabi

ADQ

IHC

Team

General

Atlantic

Asset Management

Wealth Fund

