News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Taliban's persecution of women could be 'crime against humanity'
Middle East
2023-03-06 | 09:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Taliban's persecution of women could be 'crime against humanity'
The Taliban's treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan could amount to a crime against humanity, according to a UN report presented on Monday at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
The Taliban seized power in August 2021, drastically curtailing women's freedoms and rights, including their ability to attend high school and university.
In a report covering July to December 2022, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, found that the Taliban's treatment of women and girls "may amount to gender persecution, a crime against humanity".
"The Taliban's intentional and calculated policy is to repudiate the human rights of women and girls and to erase them from public life," Bennett told the United Nations Human Rights Council. "It may amount to the international crime of gender persecution for which the authorities can be held accountable."
A spokesperson for the Taliban-run information ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The Taliban have in the past said they respect women's rights in line with their interpretation of Islam and Afghan culture and that they plan to open schools in future once they establish certain conditions for girls.
Bennett said the Human Rights Council should send a strong message to the Taliban that the "abysmal treatment of women and girls is intolerable and unjustifiable on any ground, including religion".
"The cumulative effect of the restrictions on women and girls has a devastating, long-term impact on the whole population, and it is tantamount to gender apartheid," he said.
In December, the Taliban banned most female aid workers, prompting many aid agencies to partially suspend operations in the midst of a humanitarian crisis unfolding during the cold winter months.
Reuters
Middle East
Taliban
Afghanistan
Persecution
Women
Crime
Against
Humanity
UN
United Nations
Next
Saudi Arabia raises Arab Light crude price to Asia for 2nd month in April
Egypt non-oil activity contracts for 27th month as prices surge
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2022-12-21
Afghan women weep as Taliban fighters enforce university ban
Middle East
2022-12-21
Afghan women weep as Taliban fighters enforce university ban
0
Middle East
07:47
Iran's judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code
Middle East
07:47
Iran's judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code
0
Middle East
04:53
Khamenei says poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran is an "unforgivable crime"
Middle East
04:53
Khamenei says poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran is an "unforgivable crime"
0
Middle East
2023-03-04
Tunisian union holds biggest protest yet against president
Middle East
2023-03-04
Tunisian union holds biggest protest yet against president
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:27
Al-Qaida says 2 operatives killed in drone strike in Yemen
Middle East
10:27
Al-Qaida says 2 operatives killed in drone strike in Yemen
0
Middle East
10:21
Iraq starts enforcing 2016 ban on alcoholic beverages
Middle East
10:21
Iraq starts enforcing 2016 ban on alcoholic beverages
0
Middle East
10:19
Turkey summons US envoy over top general's Syria visit
Middle East
10:19
Turkey summons US envoy over top general's Syria visit
0
Middle East
10:15
Syria quake aid blocked from parts of Aleppo province
Middle East
10:15
Syria quake aid blocked from parts of Aleppo province
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:52
Pollution returns to northern China as industrial activities rise
World
07:52
Pollution returns to northern China as industrial activities rise
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-04
EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-04
EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills
0
World
07:54
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
World
07:54
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
0
World
10:46
UK aims to deport Channel migrants, but critics skeptical
World
10:46
UK aims to deport Channel migrants, but critics skeptical
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
3
Press Highlights
06:46
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
Press Highlights
06:46
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
4
News Bulletin Reports
05:44
Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
05:44
Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar
5
Lebanon Economy
08:04
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution
Lebanon Economy
08:04
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution
6
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
7
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
8
Variety
06:37
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Variety
06:37
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store