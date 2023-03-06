Syria quake aid blocked from parts of Aleppo province

Middle East
2023-03-06 | 10:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syria quake aid blocked from parts of Aleppo province
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Syria quake aid blocked from parts of Aleppo province

The Syrian government and Turkey-backed rebel forces have blocked more than 100 trucks carrying humanitarian aid from entering two zones in Aleppo province hit by last month's deadly earthquake, Amnesty International said on Monday.

The aid, which included food, medical supplies, tents and fuel, was sent by Kurdish authorities, the rights group said.

It said the Syrian government had prevented 100 trucks carrying food, medical supplies and tents from entering Kurdish-majority areas of Aleppo city.
 
To the north, rebels blocked 30 trucks of fuel and other help from entering Afrin, an enclave that Turkish forces and allied rebels have held since they pushed out Kurdish fighters in 2018.

Some 5,700 people were killed by the Feb. 6 quake and aftershocks in Syria, which 12 years of conflict have carved up into competing regions and where aid deliveries had long been fraught with complications. Aleppo province is divided into government-, Kurdish- and rebel-controlled zones.
 
Those regional hostilities have largely stayed in place since the disaster, prompting accusations that life-saving aid was being politicized.

"These politically motivated obstructions of critical aid have had tragic ramifications, especially for search and recovery teams who need fuel to operate machinery," said Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International's deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.
 
Majzoub said all sides of the conflict should ensure that civilians "have unfettered access to aid."

The United Nations and other humanitarian organizations have also criticized hardline Islamist forces in the north for blocking aid coming from government-held zones.

So far, most aid to opposition-held areas of Syria has come through three border crossings with neighboring Turkey - two of which were opened exceptionally with the approval of President Bashar al-Assad.

Aid into government-controlled zones has come in by plane, truck and sea.
 

Middle East

Syria

Quake

Earthquake

Aid

Blocked

Parts

Aleppo

Province

Turkey

Natural

Disaster

Environment

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia raises Arab Light crude price to Asia for 2nd month in April
Egypt non-oil activity contracts for 27th month as prices surge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake

LBCI
World
2023-02-10

US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-25

Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:27

Al-Qaida says 2 operatives killed in drone strike in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East
10:21

Iraq starts enforcing 2016 ban on alcoholic beverages

LBCI
Middle East
10:19

Turkey summons US envoy over top general's Syria visit

LBCI
Middle East
10:12

US defense secretary aims to reassure Mideast allies, deliver tough message

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:52

Pollution returns to northern China as industrial activities rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-04

EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills

LBCI
World
07:54

South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan

LBCI
World
10:46

UK aims to deport Channel migrants, but critics skeptical

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app