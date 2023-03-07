News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
Middle East
2023-03-07 | 04:46
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
A top oil company CEO who will lead international climate talks later this year told energy industry power players on Monday that the world must cut emissions 7 percent each year and eliminate all releases of the greenhouse gas methane — strong comments from an oil executive.
“Let me call on you to decarbonize quicker,” Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said at the Ceraweek conference, held in Houston.
But al-Jabar did not directly address emissions from transportation, where most crude oil ends up. Emissions from transport are the largest contributor to climate change in many countries, including the United States.
Al-Jaber singled out electricity, cement, steel and aluminum as targets for cleanup, but not trucks, cars, trains and aircraft. He called for far greater investment to speed the transition to cleaner industries.
“According to the IEA, in 2022, the world invested $1.4 trillion in the energy transition,” he said. “We need over three times that amount.”
And that investment. he said, must flow to the developing world.
“Only 15 percent of clean tech investment reaches developing economies in the global south, and that is where 80 percent of the population live,” he stressed.
Al-Jaber did not call for the phasing out of oil and gas production and use, something that scientists and advocates have been demanding unsuccessfully over repeated COPs, short for Conference of the Parties, where nations meet to make climate commitments.
According to the International Energy Agency, to avoid the worst climate changes, there must be no new oil and gas infrastructure built out.
The United Arab Emirates leader said his country was first in its region to commit to the Paris climate agreement, and to set a pathway to net zero emissions. But its emissions in 2021 were up 3 percent, not down, from the year before, according to the Global Carbon Project. They were however 6 percent below the country’s peak in 2015. According to Climate Action Tracker, UAE has an overall rating of “highly insufficient,” meaning its projected emissions are not in line with limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. pumps approximately 4 million barrels of crude a day and plans on expanding to 5 million barrels daily.
Each year, nations gather at the COP to discuss how Paris Agreement goals to limit global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2050, can be achieved through international collaboration.
The 28th such conference, COP28, will be held in Dubai, Nov 30 to Dec. 12. The choice of country has drawn criticism given the nation’s high, and growing level of crude production. The choice of al Jaber, CEO of the national oil company, has also drawn scorn. However, U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry has said he backs the UAE leader.
As president of this year’s meeting, al-Jaber will have influence over how much pressure is brought to bear on those most responsible for climate change, countries and companies that produce and burn coal, oil and gas.
Al-Jaber is the UAE minister of industry and advanced technology, and also serves as the chairman of Masdar, a renewable energy company.
Ceraweek attracts high level oil and gas officials each year and is hosted by S&P Global.
AP
Middle East
Oil
CEO
Climate
Change
Talks
UAE
United Arab Emirates
Business
Energy
Environment
Next
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
In Istanbul, Turks light candles to mourn earthquake victims in the south
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-12
UAE names oil company chief to lead UN COP28 climate talks
Middle East
2023-01-12
UAE names oil company chief to lead UN COP28 climate talks
0
Variety
2023-02-20
Environment Minister launches campaign to ease climate change's impact
Variety
2023-02-20
Environment Minister launches campaign to ease climate change's impact
0
World
2023-01-10
Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis
World
2023-01-10
Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis
0
World
2023-02-22
French business climate improved slightly in February - INSEE
World
2023-02-22
French business climate improved slightly in February - INSEE
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:46
Egyptian scooter driver wants to start all-woman app
Middle East
07:46
Egyptian scooter driver wants to start all-woman app
0
Middle East
07:44
Turkey's opposition unsure on embracing pro-Kurdish party
Middle East
07:44
Turkey's opposition unsure on embracing pro-Kurdish party
0
Middle East
07:40
Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings
Middle East
07:40
Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings
0
World
06:24
Malnutrition rises in pregnant women in 12 at-risk countries
World
06:24
Malnutrition rises in pregnant women in 12 at-risk countries
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication
0
Middle East
06:05
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
Middle East
06:05
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
0
World
2023-03-06
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
World
2023-03-06
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
0
World
08:45
Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants
World
08:45
Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
3
Lebanon News
12:11
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
Lebanon News
12:11
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
4
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
5
Lebanon News
11:10
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
Lebanon News
11:10
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
6
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
7
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store