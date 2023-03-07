Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:

"It's clear from the calculations being done to date that the damage figure presented by the government and supported by...international partners would be in excess of $100 billion," said the UNDP's Louisa Vinton, by video link from Gaziantep.

More than 52,000 people were killed in Turkey and Syria by the Feb. 6 earthquakes, with many being crushed or buried in their sleep.



The provisional damage figure, which Vinton said covers just Turkey, is being used as a basis for a donor conference to mobilize funds for earthquake victims in Brussels, Belgium on March 16, she added.



The World Bank previously estimated the Turkey damage at around $34.2 billion.

Vinton described the scenes in Turkey's worst-hit Hatay province as "apocalyptic", saying hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed. "The needs are vast but the resources are scarce," she added.