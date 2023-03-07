News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
Middle East
2023-03-07 | 06:05
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
Damage caused by a devastating earthquake in Turkey will exceed $100 billion, a UN Development Program official told a press briefing on Tuesday ahead of a major donor conference next week.
"It's clear from the calculations being done to date that the damage figure presented by the government and supported by...international partners would be in excess of $100 billion," said the UNDP's Louisa Vinton, by video link from Gaziantep.
More than 52,000 people were killed in Turkey and Syria by the Feb. 6 earthquakes, with many being crushed or buried in their sleep.
The provisional damage figure, which Vinton said covers just Turkey, is being used as a basis for a donor conference to mobilize funds for earthquake victims in Brussels, Belgium on March 16, she added.
The World Bank previously estimated the Turkey damage at around $34.2 billion.
Vinton described the scenes in Turkey's worst-hit Hatay province as "apocalyptic", saying hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed. "The needs are vast but the resources are scarce," she added.
Reuters
Middle East
Turkey
Earthquake
Damage
UN
United
Nations
Syria
Natural
Disaster
Environment
Next
Emirates Global Aluminium's 2022 profit surges to a record $2 bln
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-15
Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
World
2023-02-15
Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children
Middle East
2023-02-07
UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children
0
World
2023-03-03
Turkey, United Arab Emirates sign trade agreement
World
2023-03-03
Turkey, United Arab Emirates sign trade agreement
0
Middle East
2023-02-28
Around 40,000 Syrians return from Turkey after quake
Middle East
2023-02-28
Around 40,000 Syrians return from Turkey after quake
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:46
Egyptian scooter driver wants to start all-woman app
Middle East
07:46
Egyptian scooter driver wants to start all-woman app
0
Middle East
07:44
Turkey's opposition unsure on embracing pro-Kurdish party
Middle East
07:44
Turkey's opposition unsure on embracing pro-Kurdish party
0
Middle East
07:40
Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings
Middle East
07:40
Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings
0
World
06:24
Malnutrition rises in pregnant women in 12 at-risk countries
World
06:24
Malnutrition rises in pregnant women in 12 at-risk countries
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication
0
Middle East
06:05
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
Middle East
06:05
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
0
World
2023-03-06
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
World
2023-03-06
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
0
World
08:45
Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants
World
08:45
Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
3
Lebanon News
12:11
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
Lebanon News
12:11
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
4
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
5
Lebanon News
11:10
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
Lebanon News
11:10
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
6
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
7
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store