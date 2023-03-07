News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Emirates Global Aluminium's 2022 profit surges to a record $2 bln
Middle East
2023-03-07 | 06:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Emirates Global Aluminium's 2022 profit surges to a record $2 bln
Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA), one of the world's largest aluminum producers, said on Tuesday its annual net profit for 2022 surged 34 percent to a record 7.4 billion dirhams ($2.01 billion) on higher prices for the metal.
The United Arab Emirates firm said the average realized London Metal Exchange price for its metal was $2,715 per ton.
Benchmark aluminum on the London Metal Exchange (LME) reached a decade-high in March last year to $3,985 per ton, before retreating to a low of $2,080 in September.
"The immediate outlook for aluminum remains under some pressure due to its close correlation to the health of the global economy," Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, EGA's chief executive, was quoted as saying in a statement.
EGA expects global demand for aluminum to grow 1-2 percent in 2023, Chief Financial Officer Zouhir Regragui said in a post-results earnings call.
Factors that will impact prices include overall economic conditions, including the health of the global economy after central banks began raising interest rates last year, demand from China after it ended its strict pandemic-related controls in early December and Russia's conflict with the Ukraine, said Regragui, adding that demand is still healthy.
EGA is owned equally by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and Dubai sovereign wealth fund the Investment Corporation of Dubai.
Bin Kalban in the post-earnings call said an initial public offering of the company was a decision for its shareholders.
Total dividends for 2022 to shareholders was 3.7 billion, the largest in EGA's history, the company said.
The company took an impairment loss of 1.1 billion dirhams for mining assets and related equipment at Guinea Alumina Corporation, to reflect the increased cost of capital and other market conditions in Guinea.
Reuters
Middle East
Emirates
Global
Aluminum
Profit
Surges
Record
Business
Metal
Producers
Steel
Next
Qatar’s top diplomat is sworn in as new prime minister
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-01
FlyDubai announces record profit as Gulf air travel booms
Middle East
2023-03-01
FlyDubai announces record profit as Gulf air travel booms
0
World
2023-02-22
German trade with Central and Eastern Europe at record high - business group
World
2023-02-22
German trade with Central and Eastern Europe at record high - business group
0
Variety
2023-02-08
TotalEnergies net profits double to record $36.2 bln in 2022
Variety
2023-02-08
TotalEnergies net profits double to record $36.2 bln in 2022
0
Variety
2023-02-07
BP makes record profit in 2022, boosts oil spending
Variety
2023-02-07
BP makes record profit in 2022, boosts oil spending
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:46
Egyptian scooter driver wants to start all-woman app
Middle East
07:46
Egyptian scooter driver wants to start all-woman app
0
Middle East
07:44
Turkey's opposition unsure on embracing pro-Kurdish party
Middle East
07:44
Turkey's opposition unsure on embracing pro-Kurdish party
0
Middle East
07:40
Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings
Middle East
07:40
Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings
0
World
06:24
Malnutrition rises in pregnant women in 12 at-risk countries
World
06:24
Malnutrition rises in pregnant women in 12 at-risk countries
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication
0
Middle East
06:05
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
Middle East
06:05
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
0
World
2023-03-06
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
World
2023-03-06
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
0
World
08:45
Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants
World
08:45
Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
3
Lebanon News
12:11
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
Lebanon News
12:11
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
4
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
5
Lebanon News
11:10
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
Lebanon News
11:10
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
6
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
7
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store