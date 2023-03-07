Egyptian scooter driver wants to start all-woman app

"I learned how to drive the scooter easily because I used to ride a bike so I get how to balance," she said.



In conservative Egypt, few women drive scooters, a popular and cheap means of transportation, and many feel uncomfortable hiring men to drive them.



So the 36-year-old Al-Adawi started taking female riders for trips on her scooter, earning money to help support her family.

After a successful few months she is now hoping to set up a new app-based business with an all-woman team including instructors and mechanics.



"When I used to ride the bus it was full of people so I used to sit by the window to get away," she said. "Now on my scooter I'm in the air, it's all window."