Train derails in northern Egypt, killing 2, injuring 16

Middle East
2023-03-08 | 04:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Train derails in northern Egypt, killing 2, injuring 16
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Train derails in northern Egypt, killing 2, injuring 16

A passenger train derailed Tuesday north of Cairo, killing at least two people and injuring 16 others, Egyptian authorities said. It was the latest in a series of rail accidents in the country in recent years.

The train went off its tracks as it traveled through a station in the city of Qalyub on its way to the city of Menouf in the Nile Delta, state prosecutors said in a statement. They said they had opened an investigation into the cause of the crash.

At least 20 ambulances were dispatched and the injured were transferred to hospitals, health authorities said.

Videos of the aftermath posted on Facebook showed crowds of people and emergency services gathering around the rail cars, which had remained upright. In other footage, passengers were seen being pulled from the wreckage through rail-car windows.

Train derailments and crashes are common in Egypt, where the railway system which has a history of mismanagement and poor maintenance of equipment. In recent years, the government announced modernization initiatives to improve its railways.

In 2018, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said some 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $8.13 billion, would be needed to properly overhaul the North African country’s neglected rail network.

In 2021, two trains collided in the southern Egyptian city of Tahta, killing 32 people. Later that year, a train derailed in the Qalyubia province, killing 11 people.

Egypt’s deadliest train crash was in 2002, when more than 300 people were killed after a fire broke out on an overnight train journeying from Cairo to southern Egypt.
 

Middle East

Egypt

Train

Derails

Killing

Two

Injuring

Sixteen

Cairo

Rail

Accidents

Transportation

Cargo

LBCI Next
Syrian woman rescued quake victims, won over those who told her to stay home
Turkish earthquake survivors reconsider election loyalty to Erdogan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-01

Two trains collide in Greece, at least 36 killed, dozens injured

LBCI
World
2023-01-26

Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany

LBCI
World
2023-01-25

Cargo ship sinks off Japan, leaving two dead, nine missing

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-01-16

TMC: Two dead and 4 injured in 4 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:22

Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests

LBCI
Middle East
09:24

Turkey's current account deficit at $10 bln in January; $43.5 bln in 2023

LBCI
Middle East
09:16

Women's Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan

LBCI
Middle East
09:06

A dog, three newborn pups, rescued from rubble in Turkey's Hatay a month after quakes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

Lebanon's mismanagement of internal and external grants since 1993

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-04

Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-09

Vote for Lebanon’s Yasmina Zaytoun in Miss Universe

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:26

Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:23

“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
World
04:39

Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:28

Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app