News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syrian woman rescued quake victims, won over those who told her to stay home
Middle East
2023-03-08 | 05:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syrian woman rescued quake victims, won over those who told her to stay home
Syrian civil defense volunteer Salam Mahmoud had only one thought when she saw the collapsed buildings after the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey.
"All I could think about was how can I get the children out? If there is someone alive, how can I reach them?," the 24-year-old said.
Mahmoud is one of around 300 women in the Syria Civil Defense, also called the White Helmets, a rescue service of more than 3,000 people which operates in insurgent-held northwestern Syria.
She said some people in the village of Millis, where she deployed the day of the disaster, objected at first to the sight of women taking part in rescue efforts.
"When we first got to the site... we were criticized a lot, and were told that we shouldn't have come down," she said, describing socially conservative views in the area about the role of women.
"But all of that shortly switched from negative to positive [comments]. We saved as many people as we could, met people's expectations and responded to women and children, who were under the rubble," she said.
Getting home that evening, Mahmoud said she couldn't sleep. "All night I was thinking: could there still be children calling for us, could there still be women screaming out."
The earthquake has killed more than 4,500 people in northwest Syria, according to local reports cited by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance. It killed more than 45,000 in neighbouring Turkey.
The Civil Defence rose to prominence by pulling people from under the rubble of buildings destroyed by air strikes and bombardment during the conflict that erupted in Syria in 2011.
Mahmoud has volunteered with the Civil Defence for five years. Her role includes providing primary health care for women in the western Idlib region.
Reuters
Middle East
Syria
Turkey
Earthquake
Rescue
Quake
Victims
Natural
Disaster
Environment
Next
In Egypt, Pentagon chief seeks to balance human rights and security
Train derails in northern Egypt, killing 2, injuring 16
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-25
Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria
Middle East
2023-02-25
Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-23
Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims
Lebanon News
2023-02-23
Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims
0
Middle East
2023-02-23
Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000
Middle East
2023-02-23
Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
Middle East
2023-02-21
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:22
Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests
Variety
10:22
Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests
0
Middle East
09:24
Turkey's current account deficit at $10 bln in January; $43.5 bln in 2023
Middle East
09:24
Turkey's current account deficit at $10 bln in January; $43.5 bln in 2023
0
Middle East
09:16
Women's Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan
Middle East
09:16
Women's Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan
0
Middle East
09:06
A dog, three newborn pups, rescued from rubble in Turkey's Hatay a month after quakes
Middle East
09:06
A dog, three newborn pups, rescued from rubble in Turkey's Hatay a month after quakes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07
Lebanon's mismanagement of internal and external grants since 1993
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07
Lebanon's mismanagement of internal and external grants since 1993
0
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-04
Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
2023-03-04
Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens
0
Variety
2023-01-09
Vote for Lebanon’s Yasmina Zaytoun in Miss Universe
Variety
2023-01-09
Vote for Lebanon’s Yasmina Zaytoun in Miss Universe
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
2
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
3
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
4
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
5
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
8
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store