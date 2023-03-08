Syrian woman rescued quake victims, won over those who told her to stay home

Middle East
2023-03-08 | 05:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syrian woman rescued quake victims, won over those who told her to stay home
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Syrian woman rescued quake victims, won over those who told her to stay home

Syrian civil defense volunteer Salam Mahmoud had only one thought when she saw the collapsed buildings after the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey.

"All I could think about was how can I get the children out? If there is someone alive, how can I reach them?," the 24-year-old said.

Mahmoud is one of around 300 women in the Syria Civil Defense, also called the White Helmets, a rescue service of more than 3,000 people which operates in insurgent-held northwestern Syria.
 
She said some people in the village of Millis, where she deployed the day of the disaster, objected at first to the sight of women taking part in rescue efforts.

"When we first got to the site... we were criticized a lot, and were told that we shouldn't have come down," she said, describing socially conservative views in the area about the role of women.

"But all of that shortly switched from negative to positive [comments]. We saved as many people as we could, met people's expectations and responded to women and children, who were under the rubble," she said.
 
Getting home that evening, Mahmoud said she couldn't sleep. "All night I was thinking: could there still be children calling for us, could there still be women screaming out."

The earthquake has killed more than 4,500 people in northwest Syria, according to local reports cited by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance. It killed more than 45,000 in neighbouring Turkey.

The Civil Defence rose to prominence by pulling people from under the rubble of buildings destroyed by air strikes and bombardment during the conflict that erupted in Syria in 2011.
 
Mahmoud has volunteered with the Civil Defence for five years. Her role includes providing primary health care for women in the western Idlib region.
 

Middle East

Syria

Turkey

Earthquake

Rescue

Quake

Victims

Natural

Disaster

Environment

LBCI Next
In Egypt, Pentagon chief seeks to balance human rights and security
Train derails in northern Egypt, killing 2, injuring 16
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-25

Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-23

Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:22

Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests

LBCI
Middle East
09:24

Turkey's current account deficit at $10 bln in January; $43.5 bln in 2023

LBCI
Middle East
09:16

Women's Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan

LBCI
Middle East
09:06

A dog, three newborn pups, rescued from rubble in Turkey's Hatay a month after quakes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

Lebanon's mismanagement of internal and external grants since 1993

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-04

Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-09

Vote for Lebanon’s Yasmina Zaytoun in Miss Universe

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:26

Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:23

“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
World
04:39

Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:28

Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app