Turkey's ruling party presents gas reform in step towards trading hub

Middle East
2023-03-08 | 07:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey&#39;s ruling party presents gas reform in step towards trading hub
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Turkey's ruling party presents gas reform in step towards trading hub

Turkey's ruling AK Party presented a draft law to parliament on Wednesday aimed at establishing a competitive natural gas market as the country attempts to become a gas trading hub bringing together suppliers and consumers.

President Vladimir Putin proposed setting up a gas hub in Turkey in October after explosions that damaged Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

Turkey, which currently imports all its gas needs and has extensive LNG import infrastructure, believes it can leverage its existing and new trade relations to become a hub.
 
The bill submitted on Wednesday says the proposed changes would increase safe and affordable access to energy for Turkish consumers through a diversification of supply and the entry of additional players in the market.

The regulations are also aimed at building a trustworthy market where domestic and foreign companies can trade natural gas and allow both state energy company BOTAS and private entities to import natural gas, the text of the bill said.
 
The draft law also aims to split BOTAS's natural gas supply and infrastructure operations in order to encourage competition and free trade in the market.

Some Western capitals have voiced concern that a Turkish hub including Russian gas could allow Moscow to mask exports that are sanctioned by the West over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A gas hub summit was scheduled last month but was postponed to March due to massive earthquakes that hit Syria and Turkey, which also plans to start offshore gas production in 2023 and ramp up output over the next few years.
 

Middle East

Turkey

Ruling

Party

Presents

Gas

Reform

Steps

Towards

Trading

Hub

Suppliers

Consumers

LBCI Next
14 women, children drowned in shipwreck off Yemen
Suspected drone strike in Syria kills at least 3
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

Turkey's opposition unsure on embracing pro-Kurdish party

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-06

Turkey's IYI Party wants Ankara, Istanbul mayors to be vice presidents

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-28

Turkey's quakes revive concern for northwestern industrial hub

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:22

Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests

LBCI
Middle East
09:24

Turkey's current account deficit at $10 bln in January; $43.5 bln in 2023

LBCI
Middle East
09:16

Women's Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan

LBCI
Middle East
09:06

A dog, three newborn pups, rescued from rubble in Turkey's Hatay a month after quakes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

Lebanon's mismanagement of internal and external grants since 1993

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-04

Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:26

Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:23

“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
World
04:39

Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:28

Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app