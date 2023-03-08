News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey's current account deficit at $10 bln in January; $43.5 bln in 2023
Middle East
2023-03-08 | 09:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey's current account deficit at $10 bln in January; $43.5 bln in 2023
Turkey is expected to record a current account deficit of $10 billion in January on back of gold imports, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while the deficit was seen at $43.5 billion in 2023.
In a Reuters poll, the median estimate of 11 economists for the current account deficit (TRCURA=ECI) in January was $10 billion, with forecasts ranging from $6 billion to $11.1 billion.
Turkey's trade deficit, a major component of the current account, widened 38 percent in January to $14.24 billion, data showed, mainly due to the sharp rise in gold imports and surging cost of energy imports.
A rise in household demand for gold has been seen due to traditional patterns of buying and recent high inflation.
According to data from statistics institute, the trade deficit, excluding the energy and gold, stood at $1.79 billion in the same period.
The median forecast of six economists for the deficit in 2023 stood at $43.5 billion, with estimates ranging between $35 billion and $50 billion.
Ankara sees the deficit at $22 billion this year, according to official forecasts announced in September. In 2022 deficit stood at $48.8 billion largely due to heavy energy bill and gold imports.
Under President Tayyip Erdogan's new plan, authorities are working to turn Turkey's chronic current account deficits to a surplus, which the central bank says will help establish price stability.
Economists are monitoring the impact of the massive earthquakes that hit the country's southeast as well as the course of energy and gold imports after authorities introduced measures to limit gold imports last month.
The earthquakes led to a drop of $1.5 billion in exports in February, trade ministry data showed, contributing to a 52.8 percent surge in the trade deficit year-on-year to $12.19 billion.
Turkey's central bank is scheduled to announce the January current account data at 0700 GMT on March 13.
Reuters
Middle East
Turkey
Earthquake
Account
Deficit
Gold
Imports
Syria
Natural
Disaster
Environment
Next
Turkish earthquake survivors reconsider election loyalty to Erdogan
In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-14
Turkey to suspend some gold imports after earthquake
Middle East
2023-02-14
Turkey to suspend some gold imports after earthquake
0
Middle East
2023-03-07
Turkey earthquake survivors search rubble for their gold savings
Middle East
2023-03-07
Turkey earthquake survivors search rubble for their gold savings
0
Middle East
2023-02-25
Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria
Middle East
2023-02-25
Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria
0
Middle East
2023-02-23
Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000
Middle East
2023-02-23
Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:22
Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests
Variety
10:22
Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests
0
Middle East
09:16
Women's Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan
Middle East
09:16
Women's Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan
0
Middle East
09:06
A dog, three newborn pups, rescued from rubble in Turkey's Hatay a month after quakes
Middle East
09:06
A dog, three newborn pups, rescued from rubble in Turkey's Hatay a month after quakes
0
Middle East
09:01
UN agency urges probe of schoolgirl poisonings in Iran
Middle East
09:01
UN agency urges probe of schoolgirl poisonings in Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07
Lebanon's mismanagement of internal and external grants since 1993
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07
Lebanon's mismanagement of internal and external grants since 1993
0
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-04
Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
2023-03-04
Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
2
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
3
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
4
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
5
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
8
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store