Turkey's current account deficit at $10 bln in January; $43.5 bln in 2023

Middle East
2023-03-08 | 09:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey&#39;s current account deficit at $10 bln in January; $43.5 bln in 2023
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Turkey's current account deficit at $10 bln in January; $43.5 bln in 2023

Turkey is expected to record a current account deficit of $10 billion in January on back of gold imports, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while the deficit was seen at $43.5 billion in 2023.

In a Reuters poll, the median estimate of 11 economists for the current account deficit (TRCURA=ECI) in January was $10 billion, with forecasts ranging from $6 billion to $11.1 billion.

Turkey's trade deficit, a major component of the current account, widened 38 percent in January to $14.24 billion, data showed, mainly due to the sharp rise in gold imports and surging cost of energy imports.
 
A rise in household demand for gold has been seen due to traditional patterns of buying and recent high inflation.

According to data from statistics institute, the trade deficit, excluding the energy and gold, stood at $1.79 billion in the same period.

The median forecast of six economists for the deficit in 2023 stood at $43.5 billion, with estimates ranging between $35 billion and $50 billion.

Ankara sees the deficit at $22 billion this year, according to official forecasts announced in September. In 2022 deficit stood at $48.8 billion largely due to heavy energy bill and gold imports.
 
Under President Tayyip Erdogan's new plan, authorities are working to turn Turkey's chronic current account deficits to a surplus, which the central bank says will help establish price stability.

Economists are monitoring the impact of the massive earthquakes that hit the country's southeast as well as the course of energy and gold imports after authorities introduced measures to limit gold imports last month.
 
The earthquakes led to a drop of $1.5 billion in exports in February, trade ministry data showed, contributing to a 52.8 percent surge in the trade deficit year-on-year to $12.19 billion.

Turkey's central bank is scheduled to announce the January current account data at 0700 GMT on March 13.
 

Middle East

Turkey

Earthquake

Account

Deficit

Gold

Imports

Syria

Natural

Disaster

Environment

LBCI Next
Turkish earthquake survivors reconsider election loyalty to Erdogan
In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-14

Turkey to suspend some gold imports after earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

Turkey earthquake survivors search rubble for their gold savings

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-25

Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:22

Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests

LBCI
Middle East
09:16

Women's Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan

LBCI
Middle East
09:06

A dog, three newborn pups, rescued from rubble in Turkey's Hatay a month after quakes

LBCI
Middle East
09:01

UN agency urges probe of schoolgirl poisonings in Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

Lebanon's mismanagement of internal and external grants since 1993

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-04

Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:26

Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:23

“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
World
04:39

Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:28

Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app