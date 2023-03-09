News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Likely Israel strike damages Syria airport
Middle East
2023-03-09 | 04:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Likely Israel strike damages Syria airport
A suspected Israeli airstrike targeting Aleppo International Airport in Syria again tore multiple craters on its runway, satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press showed Thursday. A United Nations official separately has criticized the attack for hindering earthquake relief for the hard-hit, war-torn nation.
The attack on Aleppo airport comes as Israel previously struck the airfield as part of an Israeli campaign to disrupt Iranian weapons transfers to the country. Those attacks have continued despite ongoing political turmoil in Israel and as Iran’s nuclear program edges closer to enriching weapons-grade levels of uranium as negotiations over it have fallen apart.
The satellite photos, taken early Tuesday afternoon by Planet Labs PBC, show vehicles gathered on the airport’s single asphalt runway around the damage. One spot, directly south of its passenger terminal, appeared to be a new, significant crater.
It appeared the strike also targeted three patched areas earlier struck in suspected Israeli attacks in September. The runway also was struck in late August at another spot, though that patch work appeared undamaged.
Aleppo’s airport, like many others in Middle East nations, is a dual-use facility that include civilian and military sides. Iran has been key in arming and supporting President Bashar Assad in his country’s long civil war.
The attack Tuesday has shut the Aleppo airport, with Syria’s Foreign Minister describing it as a “double crime” as it targeted a civilian airport and a main channel for the flow of aid to areas hit by last month’s earthquake.
Since the Feb. 6, earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria killed more than 50,000 people, including 6,000 in Syria, scores of flights carrying aid from different countries have landed at the Aleppo airport. Authorities say relief flights now have been diverted to airports in Damascus and Latakia.
On Wednesday, a United Nations official overseeing relief efforts in Syria asked nations to take “all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of hostilities.”
“The impact of this closure impedes humanitarian access and could have drastic humanitarian consequences for millions of people who have been affected by the earthquake,” El-Mostafa Benlamlih said. “Even more so, it could have adverse effects on the wider vulnerable population in need of humanitarian assistance.”
AP
Middle East
Airport
Syria
Israel
Air Strike
Damage
Travel
Politics
Government
Next
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-07
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport
Middle East
2023-03-07
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport
0
Middle East
05:12
Israeli protests target Netanyahu, visiting Pentagon chief at airport
Middle East
05:12
Israeli protests target Netanyahu, visiting Pentagon chief at airport
0
Middle East
04:53
US, UN worry about quake aid after air strike on Aleppo airport
Middle East
04:53
US, UN worry about quake aid after air strike on Aleppo airport
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-07
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Lebanon News
2023-03-07
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:02
Turkish lira falls to record low near 19 to the dollar
Middle East
07:02
Turkish lira falls to record low near 19 to the dollar
0
Middle East
06:58
German woman risks tougher sentence over Yazidi girl’s death
Middle East
06:58
German woman risks tougher sentence over Yazidi girl’s death
0
Middle East
05:12
Israeli protests target Netanyahu, visiting Pentagon chief at airport
Middle East
05:12
Israeli protests target Netanyahu, visiting Pentagon chief at airport
0
Middle East
05:04
Bahraini biker inspires other women to break norms and get riding too
Middle East
05:04
Bahraini biker inspires other women to break norms and get riding too
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
05:06
Bkerke considers "third option" as Christian parties, KSA reject Frangieh's nomination
Press Highlights
05:06
Bkerke considers "third option" as Christian parties, KSA reject Frangieh's nomination
0
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-03
Is the end of the presidential vacuum in sight?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-03
Is the end of the presidential vacuum in sight?
0
Variety
10:33
Worldcoin, cofounded by Sam Altman, is betting the next big thing in AI is proving you are human
Variety
10:33
Worldcoin, cofounded by Sam Altman, is betting the next big thing in AI is proving you are human
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
3
World
05:17
Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS
World
05:17
Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
5
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:23
Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections
News Bulletin Reports
08:23
Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections
8
World
03:30
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant
World
03:30
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store