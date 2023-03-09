Saudi Arabia to allocate $800 mln in loans to least developed countries

2023-03-09 | 04:39
Saudi Arabia to allocate $800 mln in loans to least developed countries
Saudi Arabia to allocate $800 mln in loans to least developed countries

Saudi Arabia will allocate $800 million through the Saudi Fund for Development to finance development projects for the Least Developed Countries in regions including Africa and Asia, a statement by the ministry of economy and planning said on Thursday.

