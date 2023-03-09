EBRD to invest 1.5 bln euros in Turkey's earthquake-hit regions

Middle East
2023-03-09 | 04:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EBRD to invest 1.5 bln euros in Turkey&#39;s earthquake-hit regions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
EBRD to invest 1.5 bln euros in Turkey's earthquake-hit regions

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it will invest up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in the next two years to support reconstruction and recovery in the Turkish regions hit by earthquakes last month.

The investment will include 600 million euros of credit lines to local banks for businesses and individuals affected by the earthquakes, as well as lending to companies working in reconstruction.
 
The EBRD will also provide funding and advisory to small- and medium-sized enterprises regarding repairing damage and building resilience.

The direct physical damage to the region totals $34 billion, the bank said, adding that the cost of reconstruction will be twice that.
 

Middle East

EBRD

Invest

Billions

Turkey

Euros

Earthquake

Hit

Regions

Quake

Natural

Disaster

Environment

LBCI Next
US, UN worry about quake aid after air strike on Aleppo airport
Saudi Arabia to allocate $800 mln in loans to least developed countries
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-09

Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

Turkey earthquake survivors search rubble for their gold savings

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Turkey faces challenge 'beyond comprehension' to clear earthquake rubble

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:02

Turkish lira falls to record low near 19 to the dollar

LBCI
Middle East
06:58

German woman risks tougher sentence over Yazidi girl’s death

LBCI
Middle East
05:12

Israeli protests target Netanyahu, visiting Pentagon chief at airport

LBCI
Middle East
05:04

Bahraini biker inspires other women to break norms and get riding too

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07

LBCI News in English is now on Instagram

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-08

Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:22

Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-07

UNDP launches art exhibition in honor of International Women's Day

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:22

Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

LBCI
World
05:17

Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:28

Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:23

Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections

LBCI
World
03:30

Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app