News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US, UN worry about quake aid after air strike on Aleppo airport
Middle East
2023-03-09 | 04:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US, UN worry about quake aid after air strike on Aleppo airport
The United States said on Wednesday it would be concerned if there is a prolonged disruption to humanitarian aid deliveries in Syria after the Aleppo airport was knocked out of service by an air strike that Syrian state media blamed on Israel.
The airport was being used to deliver aid to victims of last month's earthquake that killed thousands. Syria's Ministry of Transport had diverted all flights with earthquake aid to Damascus or Latakia, the United Nations said on Wednesday.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that, while he could not "speak to attribution" for Tuesday's air strike, Washington would worry about any lengthy halt to the flow of humanitarian aid.
The closure of the airport could have "severe humanitarian implications for people in Aleppo - one of worst earthquake-impacted governorates in the country - and could also affect the wider vulnerable population who need humanitarian assistance," Deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.
He said all UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flights from Aleppo had been suspended, adding that those flights transport aid workers and life-saving supplies and must resume without delay.
"We call on all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law, including by taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of hostilities," Haq said.
The Israeli military declined to comment on the Syrian state media accusation that it was behind the air strike.
Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that began in 2011.
Foreign donors including the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Algeria have flown aid into Aleppo airport since the Feb. 6 earthquake, Syrian state media has reported.
Reuters
World
Middle East
US
UN
United Nations
Concerned
Quake
Aid
Airstrike
Aleppo
Airport
Israel
Next
US, European powers express alarm at Iran enriching uranium to 84 percent
EBRD to invest 1.5 bln euros in Turkey's earthquake-hit regions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-11
UN aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria
Middle East
2023-02-11
UN aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria
0
Middle East
2023-02-10
UN says quake response exhausting aid stocks in Syria
Middle East
2023-02-10
UN says quake response exhausting aid stocks in Syria
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-07
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Lebanon News
2023-03-07
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
0
Middle East
2023-03-07
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport
Middle East
2023-03-07
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:02
Turkish lira falls to record low near 19 to the dollar
Middle East
07:02
Turkish lira falls to record low near 19 to the dollar
0
Middle East
06:58
German woman risks tougher sentence over Yazidi girl’s death
Middle East
06:58
German woman risks tougher sentence over Yazidi girl’s death
0
Middle East
05:12
Israeli protests target Netanyahu, visiting Pentagon chief at airport
Middle East
05:12
Israeli protests target Netanyahu, visiting Pentagon chief at airport
0
Middle East
05:04
Bahraini biker inspires other women to break norms and get riding too
Middle East
05:04
Bahraini biker inspires other women to break norms and get riding too
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-08
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-08
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
0
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
0
Variety
2023-03-07
UNDP launches art exhibition in honor of International Women's Day
Variety
2023-03-07
UNDP launches art exhibition in honor of International Women's Day
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
3
World
05:17
Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS
World
05:17
Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
5
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:23
Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections
News Bulletin Reports
08:23
Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections
8
World
03:30
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant
World
03:30
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store