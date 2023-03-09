News
Bahraini biker inspires other women to break norms and get riding too
Middle East
2023-03-09 | 05:04
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Bahraini biker inspires other women to break norms and get riding too
When Bahraini university professor Sajida Saeed Tabbara first got on her motorbike in 2008, some said she was a bad role model for girls.
"It was very difficult for me as a woman, particularly as a Bahraini women, it was tough because people passed a lot of judgements," she said, standing next to her red Softail Deluxe Harley Davidson.
"But the most wonderful thing was that my kids, my own students, stood up for me and said 'how dare you say something like this about her!'" said the retired linguistics professor, who was dressed in leathers displaying her biking badges.
Criticism did not stop Tabbara, who fell in love with bikes when put on the back of one at age six, and she said she inspired other women to get on motor-bikes.
"Change is difficult for everybody, change is difficult for any society and in any community, particularly when it comes to women," she said.
"I actually talked a number of my female students into becoming bikers and they did. Yeah, that was quite something."
Tabbara's hobby has taken her from the small Gulf state of Bahrain around the region including rides in the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Jordan.
Reuters
Middle East
Women
Gulf
Arab
Women
Motorbikes
Oman
UAE
Jordan
United Arab Emirates
Lebanese
Professor
Inspire
Break
Norms
Equality
Next
Israeli protests target Netanyahu, visiting Pentagon chief at airport
US, European powers express alarm at Iran enriching uranium to 84 percent
Previous
