Israeli protests target Netanyahu, visiting Pentagon chief at airport

Middle East
2023-03-09 | 05:12
High views
LBCI
Israeli protests target Netanyahu, visiting Pentagon chief at airport
3min
Israeli protests target Netanyahu, visiting Pentagon chief at airport

Israelis protesting judicial reforms sought by the hard-right government converged on the country's main airport on Thursday in a bid to disrupt a trip abroad by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as a visit by the US defense secretary.

Despite a heavy police deployment, convoys of cars flying the Israeli national flag streamed towards the concourses of Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv. Some local media said Netanyahu and his retinue had come in the early morning in order to evade highway closures. Others speculated he might reach Ben Gurion - usually a 30-minute drive from Jerusalem - by army helicopter instead.
 
Netanyahu's spokespeople did not immediately comment on the whereabouts of the prime minister, who was due to leave for a two-day visit to Rome in the afternoon - after a hastily organised welcome of Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin at the airport.

Images circulated on social media showed two top Netanyahu aides shopping in Duty Free.

Protest organizers had called for traffic disruptions to begin in mid-morning as part of what they have dubbed "A Day of Resistance" against reforms that they fear would subordinate Israel's Supreme Court to the executive and foster corruption.
 
Netanyahu - who is on trial on graft charges he denies - says curbing the judiciary will restore the balance between the branches of government.

"Nobody said don't protest," minister for police Itamar Ben-Gvir told reporters at the airport, where he came to coordinate the response the demonstrations. "But it's not okay, it's not right, it's not proper to ruin the lives of 70,000 people."

He appeared to be referring to people stuck in traffic as well as those travelling through Ben-Gurion, whose spokesperson said the expected passenger volume for Thursday was 65,000.
 
In a message circulated over WhatsApp, protest organizers had urged travelers to arrive early at Ben Gurion: "We are trying to balance our desire to shake up the country and the necessity to enable people to reach their destinations."

Austin, who is on a regional tour, had been due to arrive on Wednesday. But he postponed, and relocated meetings to a venue near Ben Gurion, given concerns that the demonstrations could make it difficult to reach the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

Opinion polls have shown the judicial overhaul is unpopular with most Israelis, who would prefer a compromise be reached.

Two law professors, Yuval Elbashan and Daniel Friedman, this week circulated proposals for amended reforms. Netanyahu's cabinet secretary and two ministers gave the draft a preliminary welcome. But leaders of the opposition said they would not countenance it unless Netanyahu suspends ratification votes.

In Jerusalem, a group of protesters used sandbags and barbed wired to barricade the offices of the Kohelet Policy Forum, a think-tank that has advocated the government reforms.
 

