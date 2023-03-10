Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings

Middle East
2023-03-10 | 02:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings

Turkey has acknowledged that Sweden and Finland have taken concrete steps to meet Ankara's concerns over their bids to join NATO and the three will hold further meetings, Sweden's chief negotiator in the accession process said on Thursday.
 
Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO, but faced unexpected objections from Turkey which says the two countries harbor members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), considered a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies.
 
"We see that Turkey recognized that both Sweden and Finland have taken concrete steps in this agreement, which is a good sign," chief negotiator Oscar Stenstrom told a news conference at NATO headquarters after trilateral talks resumed.

"A little step forward, the talks have restarted and we have agreed that we will continue to meet and I can't say exactly when."

President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said steps taken by Sweden and Finland to address Ankara's security concerns were positive, but not enough for Turkey's ratification of their NATO bid.
 
"We have once again highlighted Turkey's security concerns and expectations," he said. "The steps to be taken by the countries will determine the course and speed of this issue."

In January, Turkey suspended talks set up as part of a trilateral deal agreed in Madrid last year aimed at smoothing Finland and Sweden's accession process.

The immediate cause was a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at which a far-right politician burned a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Koran.
 
But Ankara has consistently said that Sweden in particular has failed to implement its part of the Madrid agreement.

Stenstrom said Sweden had fulfilled its part of the bargain. As part of its efforts to reassure Turkey it is taking its fears over militants seriously, the government will introduce an new anti-terrorism bill to parliament this week.

The new law, work on which started in 2017 after a truck was driven into crowds in Stockholm killing five people, would criminalize "participation in a terrorist organization", the government said.
 

World

Middle East

NATO

Erdogan

Turkey

Sweden

Finland

Agree

More

Meetings

Politics

Government

Europe

LBCI Next
Turkish unemployment rate falls to 9.7 percent in January
Syria's Aleppo airport to reopen on Friday morning, ministry says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-01

Turkey looks positively on Finland's NATO bid but not on Sweden's –Erdogan

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Turkey's NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

NATO chief says 'time is now' for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden membership bids

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

Turkey could mull Finland, Sweden NATO bids separately

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:22

Syria’s Aleppo airport resumes flights days after airstrike

LBCI
Middle East
04:59

Abu Dhabi to develop transport systems through new government company

LBCI
Middle East
04:37

Turkey's southeast exodus after earthquake puts manufacturing at risk

LBCI
Middle East
04:31

Palestinian suspect killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese judiciary is suing seven involved in killing Irish UNIFIL soldier

LBCI
Variety
05:30

Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:56

Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform

LBCI
Press Highlights
11:39

A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app