Turkish unemployment rate falls to 9.7 percent in January
Middle East
2023-03-10 | 02:49
Turkish unemployment rate falls to 9.7 percent in January
Turkey's unemployment rate fell 0.5 percentage points month-on-month to 9.7 percent in January, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labor under-utilization rose 0.6 percentage points to 21.9 percent, data showed on Friday.
The labor under-utilization measure had been on a falling trend since peaking at 29.6 percent in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures.
The Turkish Statistical Institute data showed the labor force participation rate in January rose 0.2 percentage points to 54.1 percent.
Reuters
Turkish
Unemployment
Rate
Falls
Labor
Utilization
Pandemic
Participation
