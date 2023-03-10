News
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in April
Middle East
2023-03-10 | 03:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in April
Saudi Aramco has told at least four customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in April, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia for a second month in April, underpinned by the prospect of strong demand in the region.
Reuters
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Aramco
Supply
Full
Oil
Volumes
Asia
Refinery
Energy
Fuel
