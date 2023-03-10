Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in April

Middle East
2023-03-10
High views
Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in April
Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in April

Saudi Aramco has told at least four customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in April, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia for a second month in April, underpinned by the prospect of strong demand in the region.
 

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Aramco

Supply

Full

Oil

Volumes

Asia

Refinery

Energy

Fuel

