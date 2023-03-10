Abu Dhabi to develop transport systems through new government company

Middle East
2023-03-10 | 04:59
High views
Abu Dhabi to develop transport systems through new government company
Abu Dhabi to develop transport systems through new government company

Abu Dhabi plans to develop its rural and urban transport systems, including rail, through a new company announced on Friday by the emirate's economic council.

Abu Dhabi's Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs was formed in 2020 to oversee the emirate's economic direction, including investment, petroleum and natural resources.

The Abu Dhabi Transport Company will be an affiliate of the council and will implement, operate and develop sustainable transport systems in the emirate, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, the statement said.
 
The Council on Thursday reshuffled the top of its two biggest sovereign wealth funds, appointing senior members of the royal family as chairmen.
 

Middle East

Abu Dhabi

Develop

Transport

Systems

Government

Company

