Syria’s Aleppo airport resumes flights days after airstrike
Middle East
2023-03-10 | 06:22
Syria’s Aleppo airport resumes flights days after airstrike
Flights at Syria’s international airport in Aleppo resumed Friday, three days after it was put out of service by a suspected Israeli airstrike, the country’s head of civil aviation said.
Bassem Mansour told the pro-government Sham FM radio station that flights to and from the airport of Syria’s largest city resumed Friday morning after repairs were completed.
The suspected Israeli airstrike early Tuesday left multiple craters on the airport runway, satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press showed Thursday.
Since the Feb. 6 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria killing more than 50,000 people, including over 6,000 in Syria, the airport has been a main entry point for jets carrying aid into the war-ton country. Authorities said after the strike that relief flights had been diverted to airports in Damascus and Latakia.
The attack on Aleppo airport comes after Israel struck the airfield as part of an Israeli campaign to disrupt Iranian weapons transfers into Syria for Iran-backed groups — including Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Those attacks have continued despite ongoing political turmoil in Israel and as Iran’s nuclear program edges closer to enriching weapons-grade levels of uranium. Negotiations to limit Iran’s nuclear capability have fallen apart.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.
Aleppo’s airport, like many others in Middle East nations, is a dual-use facility that includes civilian and military sides. Iran has been key in arming and supporting President Bashar Assad in his country’s long civil war.
On Wednesday, El-Mostafa Benlamlih, a UN official overseeing relief efforts in Syria, asked that “all feasible precautions” be taken “to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of hostilities.”
AP
Middle East
Syria
Aleppo
Airport
Resume
Flights
Travel
Days
After
Attack
Israel
Government
Politics
Parliament
Earthquake
Related Articles
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Siamak Namazi: American citizen held captive in Iran calls for release
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Siamak Namazi: American citizen held captive in Iran calls for release
0
Middle East
11:20
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
Middle East
11:20
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
0
World
10:53
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
World
10:53
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
0
World
2023-01-06
Shea is still here in Beirut serving as US Ambassador: Embassy Spokesperson Groeblacher
World
2023-01-06
Shea is still here in Beirut serving as US Ambassador: Embassy Spokesperson Groeblacher
0
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship
0
World
2023-03-08
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
World
2023-03-08
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
1
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
2
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
3
Middle East
03:32
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
Middle East
03:32
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
4
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
5
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
6
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
7
World
04:49
Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'
World
04:49
Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'
8
World
03:26
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
World
03:26
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
