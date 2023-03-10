Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties

2023-03-10 | 09:27
Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties
2min
Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties

A joint tripartite statement was issued on Friday by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign affairs. 

The joint tripartite statement mentioned that China has hosted and sponsored the talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, who share a desire to resolve the differences between them through dialogue and diplomacy within the framework of the fraternal ties that unite them and in compliance with the principles and purposes of the charters of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and international conventions and norms.

According to the statement, the discussions took place between 6 and 10 March 2023 in Beijing between the delegations of Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The Saudi delegation was headed by Dr. Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Advisor to National Security in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On the Iranian side, the delegation was headed by Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran. 

The statement added that the Saudi and Iranian sides expressed their appreciation and thanks to the Republic of Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman for hosting the rounds of dialogue between them during 2021-2022. 

The two sides also expressed their appreciation and thanks to the leadership and government of the People's Republic of China for hosting and sponsoring the talks and their efforts to make them successful.

The three countries announced that Saudi Arabia and Iran had reached an agreement that includes agreeing to resume diplomatic relations between them and reopen their embassies and representations within a maximum period of two months, and contains their affirmation of respect for the sovereignty of countries and non-interference in their internal affairs, and they agreed that the foreign ministers of the two countries hold a meeting to activate this, arrange the exchange of ambassadors, and discuss ways to strengthen relations between them. 

They also agreed to start the security cooperation agreement between them, signed in 2001, and the general agreement for cooperation in economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports, and youth, signed in 1998.

Each of the three countries expressed their keenness to make every effort to enhance regional and international peace and security.

