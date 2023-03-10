News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties
Middle East
2023-03-10 | 09:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties
A joint tripartite statement was issued on Friday by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign affairs.
The joint tripartite statement mentioned that China has hosted and sponsored the talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, who share a desire to resolve the differences between them through dialogue and diplomacy within the framework of the fraternal ties that unite them and in compliance with the principles and purposes of the charters of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and international conventions and norms.
According to the statement, the discussions took place between 6 and 10 March 2023 in Beijing between the delegations of Saudi Arabia and Iran.
The Saudi delegation was headed by Dr. Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Advisor to National Security in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
On the Iranian side, the delegation was headed by Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.
The statement added that the Saudi and Iranian sides expressed their appreciation and thanks to the Republic of Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman for hosting the rounds of dialogue between them during 2021-2022.
The two sides also expressed their appreciation and thanks to the leadership and government of the People's Republic of China for hosting and sponsoring the talks and their efforts to make them successful.
The three countries announced that Saudi Arabia and Iran had reached an agreement that includes agreeing to resume diplomatic relations between them and reopen their embassies and representations within a maximum period of two months, and contains their affirmation of respect for the sovereignty of countries and non-interference in their internal affairs, and they agreed that the foreign ministers of the two countries hold a meeting to activate this, arrange the exchange of ambassadors, and discuss ways to strengthen relations between them.
They also agreed to start the security cooperation agreement between them, signed in 2001, and the general agreement for cooperation in economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports, and youth, signed in 1998.
Each of the three countries expressed their keenness to make every effort to enhance regional and international peace and security.
Middle East
statement
China
details
Saudi,
Iranian
agreement
resume
Next
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
Syria's Aleppo airport to reopen on Friday morning, ministry says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:53
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
World
10:53
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
0
Lebanon News
10:44
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties
Lebanon News
10:44
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties
0
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
0
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Siamak Namazi: American citizen held captive in Iran calls for release
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Siamak Namazi: American citizen held captive in Iran calls for release
0
Middle East
11:20
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
Middle East
11:20
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
0
World
10:53
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
World
10:53
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-06
Shea is still here in Beirut serving as US Ambassador: Embassy Spokesperson Groeblacher
World
2023-01-06
Shea is still here in Beirut serving as US Ambassador: Embassy Spokesperson Groeblacher
0
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship
0
World
2023-03-08
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
World
2023-03-08
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
2
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
3
Middle East
03:32
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
Middle East
03:32
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
4
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
5
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
6
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
7
World
04:49
Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'
World
04:49
Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'
8
World
03:26
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
World
03:26
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store