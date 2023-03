France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had a fruitful talk on Lebanon and the region, according to a tweet by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



"We will strengthen our cooperation in the following two areas, regional security, and stability, particularly in Yemen, Lebanon, Iran, and the Palestinian territories. We will support vulnerable population groups," the tweet added.

Nouveaux échanges de qualité avec mon homologue saoudien @FaisalbinFarhan après nos entretiens à Riyad & au #G20.

Renforcement de notre coopération:

> sécurité & stabilité régionales (notamment #Iran #Liban #Yémen Territoires palestiniens).

> soutien aux populations vulnérables. pic.twitter.com/W4r3ErGfAG — Catherine Colonna (@MinColonna) March 10, 2023

During his official visit to the capital, Paris, Prince Farhan also met with the Counselor of North Africa and the Middle East at the Presidency of the French Republic, Patrick Durrell.



According to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, the two reviewed the strong relations between "the two friendly countries, and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing developments on the regional and international arenas and the efforts made in this regard."