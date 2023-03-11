News
Saudi FM stresses need for Lebanese reconciliation
Middle East
2023-03-11 | 03:08
Saudi FM stresses need for Lebanese reconciliation
In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan emphasized that Lebanon needs Lebanese reconciliation, not Iranian-Saudi rapprochement.
"Lebanon must consider its interests, and its politicians must prioritize Lebanese interests over any other interests," he added.
Lebanon News
Middle East
stresses
Lebanese
reconciliation
0
Variety
10:30
Silvergate's planned liquidation fuels another crypto rout
Variety
10:30
Silvergate's planned liquidation fuels another crypto rout
0
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
0
World
2023-01-31
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year
World
2023-01-31
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year
0
Middle East
2023-01-23
Egypt signs $1.5 billion financing agreement with ITFC
Middle East
2023-01-23
Egypt signs $1.5 billion financing agreement with ITFC
