Saudi FM stresses need for Lebanese reconciliation

2023-03-11 | 03:08
Saudi FM stresses need for Lebanese reconciliation
Saudi FM stresses need for Lebanese reconciliation

In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan emphasized that Lebanon needs Lebanese reconciliation, not Iranian-Saudi rapprochement.

"Lebanon must consider its interests, and its politicians must prioritize Lebanese interests over any other interests," he added.
 

