Iran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster

Middle East
2023-03-12 | 06:47
High views
Iran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster
2min
Iran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster

Iran has reached a deal to buy advanced Su-35 fighter planes from Russia, Iranian state media said on Saturday, expanding a relationship that has seen Iranian-built drones used in Russia's war on Ukraine. 

"The Sukhoi-35 fighter planes are technically acceptable to Iran and Iran has finalised a contract for their purchase," the broadcaster IRIB quoted Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York as saying. 

IRIB's report did not carry any Russian confirmation of the deal, details of which were not disclosed. The mission said Iran had also inquired about buying military aircraft from several other unnamed countries, IRIB reported. 

Iran's purchase of Russian fighter jets was first reported by news website Semafor on Thursday. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran last July, stressing closer ties in the face of Western pressure over the war in Ukraine. 

Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but says they were sent before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year. Moscow denies that its forces use Iranian-built drones in Ukraine, although many have been shot down and recovered there. 

Iran's air force has only a few dozen strike aircraft, including Russian jets as well as ageing U.S. models acquired before the Iranian revolution of 1979. 

In 2018, Iran said it had started production of the locally-designed Kowsar fighter for use in its air force. Some military experts believe the jet is a carbon copy of an F-5, first produced in the United States in the 1960s. 

Reuters
 

