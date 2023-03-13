News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Julia
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania's eldest daughter ties the knot
Middle East
2023-03-13 | 05:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania's eldest daughter ties the knot
Jordan's King Abdullah and his wife Queen Rania's eldest daughter Princess Iman on Sunday married a New York-based financier from a prominent Greek family in a private ceremony attended by some Gulf royals and family friends.
The princess, 26, and the groom Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, 28, both read a verse from the Koran after signing the marriage document in front of the monarch in parts of the ceremony shown live on state television.
Earlier Princess Iman, wearing a white dress with a long train and lace-cuffed sleeves with a diamond tiara, was escorted through the palace gardens by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, her eldest brother.
"Congratulations my dearest Iman, your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!" her mother Queen Rania posted on social media.
The engagement of Iman to Thermiotis, who was born in Caracus, Venezuela, into a Greek family, had been announced last summer but the date of the marriage was set only last week.
King Abdullah's eldest son Crown Prince Hussein is set to marry Rajwa Al Saif, the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif on June 1.
The Hashemite ruling monarchy enjoys solid support in a kingdom that has escaped relatively unscathed the upheaval that has swept the Middle East.
Reuters
Middle East
Jordan
King Abdullah
Queen
Raina
Eldest
Daughter
Princess
Tie
Knot
Marriage
Gulf
Royals
Greek
Next
Iran says 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned by top leader
Turkey's current account deficit widens to record level in January
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
04:52
Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania's eldest daughter ties the knot
Middle East
04:52
Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania's eldest daughter ties the knot
0
Variety
2023-03-07
YouTuber Lele Pons ties the knot in Zuhair Murad gown
Variety
2023-03-07
YouTuber Lele Pons ties the knot in Zuhair Murad gown
0
World
04:25
Ukraine, Russia locked in brutal battle in Bakhmut, casualties mount
World
04:25
Ukraine, Russia locked in brutal battle in Bakhmut, casualties mount
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:45
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
Middle East
06:45
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
0
Middle East
06:31
Iran says 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned by top leader
Middle East
06:31
Iran says 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned by top leader
0
Middle East
05:50
Turkey's current account deficit widens to record level in January
Middle East
05:50
Turkey's current account deficit widens to record level in January
0
Middle East
05:42
Two decades after Saddam's fall, Iraqis still haunted by disappearances
Middle East
05:42
Two decades after Saddam's fall, Iraqis still haunted by disappearances
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:25
After SVB failure, US acts to shore up banking system confidence
World
06:25
After SVB failure, US acts to shore up banking system confidence
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Lebanon achieves third place at Asian Children Alpine Ski Championship
Variety
2023-03-10
Lebanon achieves third place at Asian Children Alpine Ski Championship
0
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
0
Middle East
06:45
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
Middle East
06:45
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
2
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
3
Variety
08:22
Lebanon wins "Best Arab Tourism Site," "Best Arab Promotional Campaign"
Variety
08:22
Lebanon wins "Best Arab Tourism Site," "Best Arab Promotional Campaign"
4
Lebanon News
13:09
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
13:09
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
5
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
6
Lebanon News
13:18
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
Lebanon News
13:18
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
8
Middle East
08:43
Saudi Arabia launches new national airline
Middle East
08:43
Saudi Arabia launches new national airline
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store