News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi sculptor steps into limelight as religious curbs ease
Middle East
2023-03-13 | 08:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi sculptor steps into limelight as religious curbs ease
Saudi ceramic artist Awatif Al-Keneibit walks proudly into a gallery displaying her work in Riyadh, where statues and earthenware figurines witness the return of plastic arts to Saudi Arabia after decades of religious restriction.
Her exposition includes ceramic faces, some with hollow eyes, others wearing eye glasses, and figurines of Saudi Arabian women, displayed on red bricks and colored to reflect traditional desert dresses.
"Who could have imagined that one day, this exhibition, which was in a basement, could be displayed in Olaya (downtown Riyadh)?" said Keneibit, 60, who is blazing a trail for women in the arts in Saudi Arabia's conservative male-dominated society.
"They used to tell me that this is impossible to show because it's forbidden in Islam. Now it is in the heart of Riyadh."
A strict interpretation of Sunni Islam, including by the kingdom's traditional Wahhabi doctrine, reserves the power of creation to God, banning statues and other art expressions that create an image of a human being.
Some say the prohibition was also because of the pagan deities that Arabs worshipped in the pre-Islamic era.
As a result, human sculptures became largely absent from public spheres in the Arabian Peninsula since Prophet Mohammed was said to have destroyed idols in and around the sacred Kaaba site in Mecca in 630 AD.
SOCIAL 'SHOCKS'
However, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has curbed the influence of Wahhabism on Saudi society and arts, also reining in the religious police and letting women drive cars.
Despite that, human rights groups say abuses prevail due to his crackdown on dissent and tight grip on power.
US-educated Keneibit said she resorted to creating a private gallery at the bottom of her house for friends and guests after a public exhibition was banned in 2009.
Her work is now welcomed in Riyadh's most prestigious galleries, where other fellow Saudi artists have in the last few years also began enjoying their new-found freedoms.
Keneibit still shows some work from the prohibition period, including ceramic faces that appear strangled by metallic chains and another visage seeming to glow with Quranic verses.
"For me, it was two shocks, one before and another after. We are a generation that has gone through a lot of changes - from a total ban to a complete opening up," she said.
"God willing, we will get some balance."
Reuters
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Sculpture
Steps
Limelight
Religious
Curbs
Ease
Gallery
Riyadh
Restriction
Government
Politics
Rules
Next
UN, Syrian government implicated in Syria aid failures after quake
Turkey's quake toll tops 48,000 as govt races to build container cities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-23
Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease
Variety
2023-02-23
Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease
0
Middle East
2023-02-17
Israel steps up talks With Saudi Arabia over ties to combat Iran
Middle East
2023-02-17
Israel steps up talks With Saudi Arabia over ties to combat Iran
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
Saudi Arabia aims for huge new downtown in Riyadh by 2030
Middle East
2023-02-16
Saudi Arabia aims for huge new downtown in Riyadh by 2030
0
Variety
2023-02-06
Oracle to invest $1.5 bln in Saudi Arabia, open data center in Riyadh
Variety
2023-02-06
Oracle to invest $1.5 bln in Saudi Arabia, open data center in Riyadh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:58
Polls show Erdogan lags opposition by more than 10 points ahead of May vote
Middle East
08:58
Polls show Erdogan lags opposition by more than 10 points ahead of May vote
0
Middle East
08:53
UN, Syrian government implicated in Syria aid failures after quake
Middle East
08:53
UN, Syrian government implicated in Syria aid failures after quake
0
Middle East
08:41
Turkey's quake toll tops 48,000 as govt races to build container cities
Middle East
08:41
Turkey's quake toll tops 48,000 as govt races to build container cities
0
Middle East
06:45
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
Middle East
06:45
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
0
Middle East
06:45
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
Middle East
06:45
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
0
World
10:22
Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears
World
10:22
Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears
0
Sports
2023-03-09
Pogba fitness to be assessed ahead of Europa League clash
Sports
2023-03-09
Pogba fitness to be assessed ahead of Europa League clash
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
2
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
3
Lebanon News
13:09
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
13:09
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
4
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
5
Lebanon News
13:18
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
Lebanon News
13:18
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
7
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
8
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store