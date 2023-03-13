News
Polls show Erdogan lags opposition by more than 10 points ahead of May vote
Middle East
2023-03-13 | 08:58
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Polls show Erdogan lags opposition by more than 10 points ahead of May vote
New polls show the Turkish opposition's presidential candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leading against President Tayyip Erdogan by more than 10 percentage points ahead of elections on May 14 seen by many as the most consequential vote in Turkey's history.
The polls also show the opposition bloc, called the Nation Alliance, leading the parliamentary race, at least six points ahead of Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) and its allies. The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) remains comfortably above 10 percent.
Erdogan faces the biggest challenge to his 20-year rule after the erosion of his popularity during a cost-of-living crisis. Victims of last month's earthquake are also reconsidering their loyalty in previous AKP strongholds.
The elections will decide not just who leads Turkey but how it is governed, where its economy is headed and what role it may play to ease conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Wolfango Piccoli, political risk advisory co-president at Teneo, said the Nation Alliance needs to present a unified front and sell the voters a plan to keep up their momentum heading into the elections.
"Simply blaming Erdogan for everything that is wrong in Turkey won't cut it. Past elections have shown that Erdogan is a phenomenal campaigner, but recent remarks suggest he has lost his popular touch and his ability to connect with voters," he told Reuters.
A poll published by Aksoy Research on Saturday and conducted on March 8 showed Kilicdaroglu, named as the opposition alliance candidate on March 6, leading against Erdogan with 55.6
percent
support and 44.4
percent
, respectively.
It showed the main opposition bloc garnering 44.1
percent
of votes and the HDP at 10.3
percent
. The AKP and its nationalist MHP allies earned 38.2
percent
together.
A poll conducted on March 6-7 by Alf Research showed Kilicdaroglu at 55.1
percent
and Erdogan on 44.9
percent
. Kilicdaroglu's Republican People's Party (CHP) was the most popular with 31.8
percent
, while the AK Party trailed with 31
percent
.
The main opposition bloc earned 43.5
percent
of votes, while the HDP got 11.3
percent
, that poll showed. The AKP and the MHP together had 37.5
percent
support.
Piar Research showed Kilicdaroglu winning with 57.1
percent
, with Erdogan lagging on 42.9
percent
. The CHP got 32.3
percent
, the AKP 30.8
percent
and the HDP 11.6
percent
. The main opposition bloc got 46.4
percent
, while the AKP and MHP earned 37.8
percent
, the poll, published on March 10, showed.
ORC Research showed Kilicdaroglu ahead with 56.8
percent
and Erdogan on 43.2
percent
, according to a poll conducted on March 4-6, before Kilicdaroglu was officially announced as the opposition candidate.
The earthquakes appeared to have had little impact on the AKP's popularity. In a poll by Metropoll, 34.4
percent
of people blamed the government for the losses during the earthquake, while 26.9
percent
blamed contractors.
The municipalities came in third, with 15.4
percent
of contributors saying they were to blame, while 12.9
percent
answered with "all."
Merve Tahiroglu, Turkey program director at the Washington-based Project on Middle East Democracy, said the opposition alliance was "diverse" and each prominent figure within the alliance could appeal to a different segment of Turkey.
"In this specific moment we have more reason to be optimistic about Turkey's election delivering an opposition win than we have ever been in the last 20 years," she said, speaking on a panel hosted by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
Reuters
Middle East
Erdogan
Polls
Lags
Opposition
Ten
Points
Ahead
Elections
Turkey
Earthquake
Crisis
Politics
Government
Presidency
