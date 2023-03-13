News
Germany's Scholz welcomes Saudi-Iran efforts to build 'less confrontational' ties
Middle East
2023-03-13 | 11:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany's Scholz welcomes Saudi-Iran efforts to build 'less confrontational' ties
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the agreement by Saudi Arabia and Iran to re-establish ties after years of hostility, but did not comment on China's role in brokering the deal.
"It is good that Saudi Arabia and Iran want to develop a less confrontational relationship with each other, and that is what can be said about it," Scholz said at a news conference on Monday alongside Bhutan's prime minister, Lotey Tshering.
Tshering said that Bhutan had good neighbors in India and China but did not want to comment on Beijing being a negotiator in the Ukraine war, saying there were too many factors involved.
Reuters
World
Middle East
Germany
Scholz
Welcomes
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Efforts
Build
Less
Confrontational
Ties
Politics
Government
