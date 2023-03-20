News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi National Bank strategy unaffected by hit to Credit Suisse investment
Middle East
2023-03-20 | 05:24
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Saudi National Bank strategy unaffected by hit to Credit Suisse investment
Saudi National Bank's (1180.SE) growth strategy will be unaffected by the reduced valuation on its investment in Credit Suisse after the Swiss bank was taken over by domestic rival UBS (UBSG.S) on Sunday.
The Saudi Arabian lender, the kingdom's largest bank by assets, acquired almost 10 percent of Credit Suisse for 5.5 billion riyals ($1.46 billion) last November and is among the largest shareholders in the troubled Swiss bank.
"Changes in the valuation of SNB’s investment in Credit Suisse have no impact on SNB’s growth plans and forward looking 2023 guidance," Saudi National Bank said in a bourse filing on Monday.
Swiss authorities had announced on Sunday that UBS would acquire its rival for $3.23 billion as part of a wider state-backed rescue plan.
Saudi National Bank's statement added that the potential impact to its capital adequacy ratio is about 35 basis points, with no impact on profitability.
Investment in Credit Suisse formed less than 0.5 percent of the Saudi lender's total assets of more than 945 billion riyals as of last December.
Saudi National Bank's chairman last week said the bank was not looking at any international acquisitions and was instead focused on growth in the Saudi market.
Reuters
World
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
National
Bank
Credit Suisse
UBS
Banking
Sector
Crash
Growth
Strategy
Swiss
Next
Oldest pearl town found in UAE
Netanyahu softens pace, focus of judicial overhaul after Biden call
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-18
UBS eyes takeover of Credit Suisse as fears of banking contagion mount
World
2023-03-18
UBS eyes takeover of Credit Suisse as fears of banking contagion mount
0
World
04:02
UBS CEO says bank can handle risks of Credit Suisse takeover
World
04:02
UBS CEO says bank can handle risks of Credit Suisse takeover
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-23
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
Press Highlights
2023-02-23
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation
0
Middle East
09:46
EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake
Middle East
09:46
EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake
0
Middle East
08:26
Turkey halts transit of sanctioned goods to Russia
Middle East
08:26
Turkey halts transit of sanctioned goods to Russia
0
Middle East
08:20
UN expert: Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity
Middle East
08:20
UN expert: Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers
0
Lebanon Economy
10:30
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
10:30
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
0
Middle East
09:46
EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake
Middle East
09:46
EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
3
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
6
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
7
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
8
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store