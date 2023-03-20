News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp
Middle East
2023-03-20 | 08:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp
A commander of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad killed in Syria in what the group described as an assassination by Israeli agents was buried on Monday at a Palestinian refugee camp in the Syrian capital, Damascus.
His wife, speaking at the funeral, said the killers of 31-year-old Ali Ramzi al-Aswad used silencers. She said he had left their second-floor apartment in a Damascus suburb on Sunday morning, as he regularly did, and within less than a minute, she heard a crackling noise coming from the outside.
“They were waiting for him. He was killed with a weapon equipped with silencer,” al-Aswad’s wife, who identified herself as Um Abdul-Rahman, told The Associated Press.
Al-Aswad was buried at the Martyrs Cemetery in the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk on the southern edges of Damascus.
The wife said she checked the stairs after hearing the crackling but saw nothing. After 45 minutes she received a call from people asking about him and when she looked from the window she saw her husband’s body lying in their backyard.
“He appeared as if he was sleeping,” she said. The 29-year-old woman said the couple have two daughters and one son.
There was no statement from Israel on al-Aswad’s killing .
The Islamic Jihad said in a statement that the family had settled in Syria in 1948 after Israel was created. The group said al-Aswad joined the organization as a young man.
In 2019, Israeli warplanes fired missiles at the Damascus home of Akram Ajouri, a member of Islamic Jihad’s leadership living in exile. Ajouri was not harmed, but his son was reportedly killed in the attack.
Last month, airstrikes on residential areas in Damascus that Syrian officials said killed at least five people were attributed to Israel.
The militant group had warned Israel in a statement there would be “a decisive response without delay to any assassination attempt (on) the leaders of the resistance.”
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.
AP
Middle East
Palestine
Commander
Dead
Buried
Syria
Refugee Camp
Syria
Israel
Government
Damascus
Next
UN expert: Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity
Britain imposes sanctions on Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-13
UN, Syrian government implicated in Syria aid failures after quake
Middle East
2023-03-13
UN, Syrian government implicated in Syria aid failures after quake
0
Middle East
2023-03-09
Likely Israel strike damages Syria airport
Middle East
2023-03-09
Likely Israel strike damages Syria airport
0
Middle East
2023-03-07
Israeli forces raid West Bank refugee camp, five dead
Middle East
2023-03-07
Israeli forces raid West Bank refugee camp, five dead
0
Middle East
2023-02-23
IS attacks on Syria truffle hunters are deadliest in a year
Middle East
2023-02-23
IS attacks on Syria truffle hunters are deadliest in a year
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation
0
Middle East
09:46
EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake
Middle East
09:46
EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake
0
Middle East
08:26
Turkey halts transit of sanctioned goods to Russia
Middle East
08:26
Turkey halts transit of sanctioned goods to Russia
0
Middle East
08:20
UN expert: Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity
Middle East
08:20
UN expert: Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers
0
Lebanon Economy
10:30
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
10:30
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
0
Middle East
09:46
EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake
Middle East
09:46
EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
3
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
6
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
7
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
8
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store