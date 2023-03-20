Turkey halts transit of sanctioned goods to Russia

Middle East
2023-03-20 | 08:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey halts transit of sanctioned goods to Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Turkey halts transit of sanctioned goods to Russia

Turkey halted the transit of Western-sanctioned goods to Russia this month after a year of war in Ukraine and mounting US and European pressure on Ankara for action, a top export official and a diplomat said.

The Turkish government handed companies a list of banned foreign goods and instructed them not to transship those to Russia beginning on March 1, said Cetin Tecdelioglu, head of the Istanbul Ferrous and Nonferrous Metals Exporters Association.
 
"Any goods on that list are blocked from Russia no matter which country they come from," he said.

A European Union official told Reuters that Ankara had given the European Commission verbal assurance that from March 1 goods would not transit onward to Russia if they are covered by EU, US or UK sanctions and export controls.

Turkey's trade ministry declined to comment.

Western nations slapped record sanctions on Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
 
Yet supply channels have remained open from Black Sea neighbor Turkey and other world trading hubs, prompting Washington to warn last month about the export of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow's war effort.

NATO member Ankara has sought to balance its good ties with both Moscow and Kyiv amid the war. It opposes the sanctions on principle but has said they will not be circumvented in Turkey, and that no shipped products can be used by Russia's military.

Given the "serious warnings" from Western governments, this was an "opportunity" to avoid a confrontation with the EU, the destination of half of Turkish exports under a joint customs union, Tecdelioglu told reporters.

"There was a list of restrictions on re-exports from free trade zones to Russia beginning in March, and an instruction was given," he said.
 
However goods produced in Turkey even with components from other countries can still be shipped to Russia without restrictions, he said.

He said Turkey's new restrictions set off a search among Russian importers for alternative suppliers in Kazakhstan and elsewhere. "They don't care about the cost any more. They are just trying to finish their products," he said.

Reuters reported last week that Russian companies have flooded Kazakh partners in recent weeks with new requests for some of the thousands of items banned by the West, with two of the sources citing new Turkish restrictions.

At least $2.6 billion of computer and other electronic components flowed into Russia in the seven months to Oct. 31, Reuters separately reported in December. At least $777 million of these products were made by Western firms whose chips have been found in Russian weapons systems.
 

World

Middle East

Turkey

Holds

Transit

Sanctions

Russia

Export

US

Ukraine

War

Europe

Politics

Government

NATO

LBCI Next
EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake
UN expert: Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Turkey not exporting items for use in Russia war effort

LBCI
World
2023-02-04

US warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort

LBCI
World
09:59

Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine

LBCI
World
06:36

China's Xi arrives in Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation

LBCI
Middle East
09:46

EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
08:20

UN expert: Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity

LBCI
Middle East
08:14

Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:05

Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:30

Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
Middle East
09:46

EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report

LBCI
Variety
06:07

Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app