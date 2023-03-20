News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake
Middle East
2023-03-20 | 09:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake
The EU executive will give 1 billion euros ($1.07 bln) to help reconstruction in Turkey, the head of the European Commission said on Monday in launching an international conference to drum up support following a devastating earthquake there last month.
Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the earthquake killed nearly 50,000 people in Turkey and the neighboring Syria, the largest natural disaster in the region in years.
"Millions are now homeless and living in tents as the winter drags on," she told at the start of the conference.
"We need to mobilize for reconstruction. Homes and schools and hospitals must be rebuilt, with the highest standards of seismic safety. Water and sanitation and other critical infrastructure must be repaired. Public services and businesses need capital to restart, so that people can earn a living."
She said the Commission would spend a further 108 million euros on humanitarian assistance and early recovery in Syria, where the European Union does not have diplomatic ties with President Bashar al-Assad over a war that had started in 2011.
The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) estimated "total financial burden of the earthquake disaster" for Turkey at some $103.6 billion and said that amounted to 9 percent of the country's GDP forecast for 2023.
Reuters
World
Middle East
EU
European Union
Executive
Offers
Billion
Euros
Help
Rebuild
Turkey
Post
Earthquake
Natural
Disaster
Environment
Next
Netanyahu softens pace, focus of judicial overhaul after Biden call
As the Persian Year ends, Iran reflects and opens up further to Saudi Arabia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-09
EBRD to invest 1.5 bln euros in Turkey's earthquake-hit regions
Middle East
2023-03-09
EBRD to invest 1.5 bln euros in Turkey's earthquake-hit regions
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
0
Middle East
2023-02-24
Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless
Middle East
2023-02-24
Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless
0
Middle East
2023-02-22
Turkey offers economic support in earthquake zone
Middle East
2023-02-22
Turkey offers economic support in earthquake zone
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation
0
Middle East
08:26
Turkey halts transit of sanctioned goods to Russia
Middle East
08:26
Turkey halts transit of sanctioned goods to Russia
0
Middle East
08:20
UN expert: Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity
Middle East
08:20
UN expert: Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity
0
Middle East
08:14
Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp
Middle East
08:14
Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers
0
Lebanon Economy
10:30
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
10:30
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
0
Middle East
09:46
EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake
Middle East
09:46
EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
3
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
6
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
7
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
8
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store