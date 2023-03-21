Saudi deposit lifts Turkey's net FX reserves to $25 bln

Middle East
2023-03-21 | 05:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi deposit lifts Turkey&#39;s net FX reserves to $25 bln
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Saudi deposit lifts Turkey's net FX reserves to $25 bln

The Turkish central bank's net international reserves rose by $6 billion last week to $25 billion, three bankers' calculations showed on Tuesday, after a $5 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia entered its accounts.

The central bank's gross reserves rose $6.5 billion to $126.5 billion in the same period, they showed.

A deposit of $5 billion from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) entered the accounts of the Turkish Central Bank on Monday, bankers told Reuters last week.
 
Turkey's net foreign exchange reserves have rebounded from just over $6 billion last summer, when they were at their lowest in at least 20 years.

However, they had lost some $10 billion since a massive earthquake hit southern Turkey in early February, killing more than 56,000 people in Turkey and Syria, and leaving millions homeless.

Turkey's forex reserves dropped sharply in recent years due to market interventions and in the wake of a currency crisis in December 2021. The lira lost some 30 percent of its value against the dollar last year and 44 percent in 2021.
 

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Deposit

Lift

Turkey

Net

Reserve

FX

Investment

Inflation

Central Bank

LBCI Next
Kuwait's Jazeera Air joins calls for more access to India
Britain, Israel aim to deepen tech, trade, security ties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-06

Saudi Arabia says it deposited $5B in Turkish central bank

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Saudi Arabia to deposit $1 billion in Yemen's central bank

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-30

Turkey central bank targets 60% lira deposits in banks by mid-2023

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:17

Rothschild to advise tobacco maker Al Fakher on strategic options

LBCI
Middle East
07:03

Pakistan's parliament summoned in midst of crisis over former PM Khan

LBCI
World
06:46

India resists UAE's calls for more air access, wants domestic carriers to fly long haul

LBCI
Middle East
06:28

Emirates head says air traffic curbs hurt Indian airlines

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-27

Tesla's German plant hits 4,000 cars per week ahead of schedule

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Google, Twitter, Meta, Apple face tougher EU online content rules

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

Biden administration tells Supreme Court Big Oil climate cases belong in state court

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Variety
09:16

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
Variety
10:47

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app