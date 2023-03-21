News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Emirates head says air traffic curbs hurt Indian airlines
Middle East
2023-03-21 | 06:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Emirates head says air traffic curbs hurt Indian airlines
The head of Emirates said Indian airlines would lose financially as a result of traffic quotas between India and the United Arab Emirates, which the Dubai carrier believes should be increased.
The United Arab Emirates has asked India's government to approve 50,000 extra seats between the UAE and India, but India's civil aviation minister told Reuters on Tuesday that it was not currently looking at increasing existing traffic limits.
Emirates airline President Tim Clark told the CAPA India Aviation Summit that he saw scope for "at least double" the weekly limit of 65,000 seats and that he regretted India's position, revealed in a Reuters interview earlier on Tuesday.
"It is such a big market. It is not as if the cake is static. The cake is growing," he said.
Clark downplayed talk of rivalry with fast-growing Indian carriers and said he did not look at Air India as an adversary or feel threatened by it, in the wake of a huge plane order.
But he warned that Indian carriers would themselves be penalized by curbs on traffic.
"The Indian carriers who have been so prolific in grabbing their share of the value chain, are short-changing themselves to the tune of about a billion dollars a year" as a result of the traffic restrictions, he told the conference.
Clark earlier told reporters he was hopeful that the UAE and India would resolve the questions over bilateral flying rights.
"We are hoping that the government will recognize the power of what we're talking about and that the Indian carriers will also, including Air India, say 'this is good for us," Clark said on the sidelines of the CAPA India conference.
"I'm sure there will be a realization, hopefully the governments will have a meeting of the minds and get that sorted."
Clark added that it was too soon to see any changes in premium demand due to the ongoing turmoil in the banking sector.
Reuters
Middle East
Emirates
Air
Traffic
Curb
Hits
India
Airlines
UAE
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Next
India resists UAE's calls for more air access, wants domestic carriers to fly long haul
Syria's war shattered their lives, Turkey's quake crushed their hopes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:08
India rejects UAE request for more air traffic rights
World
05:08
India rejects UAE request for more air traffic rights
0
World
06:46
India resists UAE's calls for more air access, wants domestic carriers to fly long haul
World
06:46
India resists UAE's calls for more air access, wants domestic carriers to fly long haul
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Dubai airport annual passenger traffic jumps 127 percent
Middle East
2023-02-21
Dubai airport annual passenger traffic jumps 127 percent
0
Middle East
05:44
Kuwait's Jazeera Air joins calls for more access to India
Middle East
05:44
Kuwait's Jazeera Air joins calls for more access to India
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:17
Rothschild to advise tobacco maker Al Fakher on strategic options
Middle East
08:17
Rothschild to advise tobacco maker Al Fakher on strategic options
0
Middle East
07:03
Pakistan's parliament summoned in midst of crisis over former PM Khan
Middle East
07:03
Pakistan's parliament summoned in midst of crisis over former PM Khan
0
World
06:46
India resists UAE's calls for more air access, wants domestic carriers to fly long haul
World
06:46
India resists UAE's calls for more air access, wants domestic carriers to fly long haul
0
Middle East
06:18
Syria's war shattered their lives, Turkey's quake crushed their hopes
Middle East
06:18
Syria's war shattered their lives, Turkey's quake crushed their hopes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
UN official warns of rising earthquake death toll in Syria
Middle East
2023-02-16
UN official warns of rising earthquake death toll in Syria
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Lebanon suspends afternoon classes for Syrian refugees in public schools
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Lebanon suspends afternoon classes for Syrian refugees in public schools
0
World
08:14
Pakistan's parliament summoned in midst of crisis over former PM Khan
World
08:14
Pakistan's parliament summoned in midst of crisis over former PM Khan
0
World
08:03
French journalist Dubois returns home after Mali captivity
World
08:03
French journalist Dubois returns home after Mali captivity
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
2
Lebanon Economy
06:10
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
06:10
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
3
Lebanon News
06:33
Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula
Lebanon News
06:33
Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula
4
Press Highlights
03:53
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
Press Highlights
03:53
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
5
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
6
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
8
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store