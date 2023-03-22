News
Syrian president meets UN relief chief to discuss post-quake aid
Middle East
2023-03-22 | 06:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syrian president meets UN relief chief to discuss post-quake aid
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met UN relief chief Martin Griffiths on Tuesday and discussed ways to help Syria recover from last month's earthquake and bring about the conditions for the return of refugees, the Syrian presidency reported.
Reuters
Middle East
Syria
President
Assad
UN
United Nations
Earthquake
Relief
Chief
Post
Quake
Aid
