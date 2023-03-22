Syrian president meets UN relief chief to discuss post-quake aid

Middle East
2023-03-22 | 06:08
High views
Syrian president meets UN relief chief to discuss post-quake aid
Syrian president meets UN relief chief to discuss post-quake aid

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met UN relief chief Martin Griffiths on Tuesday and discussed ways to help Syria recover from last month's earthquake and bring about the conditions for the return of refugees, the Syrian presidency reported.
 

