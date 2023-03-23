Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, reached out to Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in their first ever phone call. The purpose of the call was to exchange congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.



During the call, the two ministers also discussed the possibility of holding a bilateral meeting in the near future to facilitate the reopening of embassies and consulates in each other's countries.