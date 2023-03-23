News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Adwaa Wahmiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Middle East
2023-03-23 | 05:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
According to the Saudi Press Agency, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, reached out to Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in their first ever phone call. The purpose of the call was to exchange congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
During the call, the two ministers also discussed the possibility of holding a bilateral meeting in the near future to facilitate the reopening of embassies and consulates in each other's countries.
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
FM
Iranian
Counterpart
Iran
Meeting
Next
Erdogan tries to salvage economic credibility before Turkey's election
Ramadan begins in Mideast amid high costs, hopes for peace
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-21
Russia says coordinates meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran officials - RIA
World
2023-03-21
Russia says coordinates meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran officials - RIA
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20
Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20
Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation
0
World
2023-03-20
Britain imposes sanctions on Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials
World
2023-03-20
Britain imposes sanctions on Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-19
As the Persian Year ends, Iran reflects and opens up further to Saudi Arabia
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-19
As the Persian Year ends, Iran reflects and opens up further to Saudi Arabia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:39
Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 8.5 percent, to maintain support
Middle East
07:39
Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 8.5 percent, to maintain support
0
Middle East
07:36
China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone
Middle East
07:36
China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone
0
Middle East
07:20
Thousands of Israelis block streets in protest of judicial overhaul
Middle East
07:20
Thousands of Israelis block streets in protest of judicial overhaul
0
Middle East
05:58
Israeli forces kill Palestinian fighter in West Bank raid on first day of Ramadan
Middle East
05:58
Israeli forces kill Palestinian fighter in West Bank raid on first day of Ramadan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-07
NBA roundup: 7/3/23
Sports
2023-03-07
NBA roundup: 7/3/23
0
Variety
07:22
Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts
Variety
07:22
Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts
0
Variety
07:15
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
Variety
07:15
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
0
World
07:00
Toshiba board accepts Japan Industrial Partners buyout proposal –source
World
07:00
Toshiba board accepts Japan Industrial Partners buyout proposal –source
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
4
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
5
Lebanon News
12:53
Hamieh refutes allegations about the new airport terminal
Lebanon News
12:53
Hamieh refutes allegations about the new airport terminal
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
MPs demand answers on currency exchange rate crisis, fund transfers
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
MPs demand answers on currency exchange rate crisis, fund transfers
8
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store