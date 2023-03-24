Israel's Netanyahu greeted by protesters ahead of London meeting with UK PM

2023-03-24 | 05:58
Israel&#39;s Netanyahu greeted by protesters ahead of London meeting with UK PM
0min
Israel's Netanyahu greeted by protesters ahead of London meeting with UK PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was greeted by shouting and whistling from hundreds of protesters outside 10 Downing Street on Friday, as opposition to his judicial overhaul followed him to London.

Netanyahu shook hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the steps of Downing Street and is also due to meet Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman.

Protesters could be heard shouting "Netanyahu go to jail, you can't speak for Israel", surrounded by British police and metal barricades.
 
The protests were organized by British Jews and Israelis under the banner "Defend Against Democracy" to voice opposition against Netanyahu's judicial reforms. Dozens of people waved Israeli flags and banged drums.
 

