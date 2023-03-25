Iraq halts northern crude exports after winning arbitration case against Turkey

Middle East
2023-03-25 | 08:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iraq halts northern crude exports after winning arbitration case against Turkey
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iraq halts northern crude exports after winning arbitration case against Turkey

Iraq halted 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and northern Kirkuk fields on Saturday, an oil official told Reuters, after the country won a longstanding arbitration case against Turkey.

In a case dating from 2014, Baghdad claimed that Turkey violated a joint agreement by allowing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to export oil through a pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Baghdad deems KRG exports as illegal.

"Iraq was officially informed by the International Court of Arbitration final ruling on Thursday and it was in favor of Iraq," a senior oil ministry official said.

Turkey informed Iraq that it will respect the arbitration ruling, a source said.

Turkish shipping officials told Iraqi employees at Turkey's Ceyhan oil export hub that no ship will be allowed to load Kurdish crude without the approval of the Iraqi government, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Turkey subsequently halted the pumping of Iraqi crude from the pipeline that leads to Ceyhan, a separate document seen by Reuters showed.

On Saturday, Iraq stopped pumping oil through its side of the pipeline which runs from its northern Kirkuk oil fields, one of the officials told Reuters.

Iraq had been pumping 370,000 bpd of KRG crude and 75,000 bpd of federal crude through the pipeline before it was halted, according to a source familiar with pipeline operations.

"A delegation from the oil ministry will travel to Turkey soon to meet energy officials to agree on new mechanism to export Iraq's northern crude oil in line with the arbitration ruling," a second oil ministry official said.



Reuters
 

Middle East

Iraq

Crude

Exports

Arbitration

Case

Turkey

Oil

Energy

LBCI Next
Putin and Erdogan held phone call, discussed grain deal
Oil slides as US holds off refilling strategic reserve
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

Weather delays oil loadings at Turkey's Ceyhan, Iraq pipeline still stopped

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

In case affecting oil, Norway Supreme Court says EU ships cannot fish Arctic snow crab

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

Biden administration tells Supreme Court Big Oil climate cases belong in state court

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-12

Iran says oil exports hit highest level since reimposition of US sanctions - Tasnim

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:42

Soccer-Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6 billion bid for Manchester United, Sky News reports

LBCI
World
09:08

Putin and Erdogan held phone call, discussed grain deal

LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Oil slides as US holds off refilling strategic reserve

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Musk denies report on SpaceX's plans for new funding from Saudi, UAE

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

LBCI will transition to GMT+3 daylight saving time as of midnight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

OGERO central shutdown: Intentional sabotage or employee negligence?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24

Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10

General Security says passport crisis to end, appointments to be pushed closer

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time change defies global protocol

LBCI
Variety
09:42

Soccer-Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6 billion bid for Manchester United, Sky News reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

LBCI refuses to comply with government's decision on daylight saving time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

Lebanese Patriarchate unable to comply with postponement of Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

OGERO central shutdown: Intentional sabotage or employee negligence?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

LBCI will transition to GMT+3 daylight saving time as of midnight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanese Presidency file focus of Geagea-Bukhari meeting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app