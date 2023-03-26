Syria condemns US strikes on Deir Al-Zor

2023-03-26 | 10:02
Syria condemns US strikes on Deir Al-Zor
Syria condemns US strikes on Deir Al-Zor

Syria’s foreign ministry on Sunday condemned US strikes on its territory, saying Washington had lied about what was targeted and pledging to “end the American occupation” of its territory.

The US said it carried out strikes on facilities affiliated to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria after a drone attack killed an American contractor in Syria.

Reuters 
 

