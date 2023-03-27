Israeli government in chaos as judicial reform plans draw mass protests

Middle East
2023-03-27 | 06:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli government in chaos as judicial reform plans draw mass protests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Israeli government in chaos as judicial reform plans draw mass protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition plunged into chaos on Monday, after mass overnight protests over the sacking of his defense chief piled pressure on the government to halt its bitterly contested plans to overhaul the judiciary.

Netanyahu had been expected to make a televised statement on Monday morning announcing the plans, which he says are needed to restore balance to the system of government and which critics see as a threat to democracy, had been suspended.
 
Amid reports that his nationalist-religious coalition risked breaking apart, the statement was postponed while Netanyahu met heads of the parties.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of protesters returned to the streets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, many waving the blue and white Israeli flags that have been become an emblem of the protests.

Earlier, a source in his Likud party and another source closely involved in the legislation said Netanyahu would suspend the overhaul, which has ignited some of the biggest street demonstrations in Israel's history and drew an intervention by the head of state.
 
"For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I call on you to stop the legislative process immediately," President Isaac Herzog said on Twitter.

The warning by Herzog, who is supposed to stand above politics and whose function is largely ceremonial, underlined the alarm caused by the proposals, which would tighten political control over judicial appointments and allow parliament to overrule the Supreme Court.

It followed a dramatic night of protests in cities across Israel, with hundreds of thousands flooding streets following Netanyahu's announcement that he had dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for opposing the plans.

A day earlier, Gallant had made a televised appeal for the government to halt its flagship overhaul of the judicial system, warning that the deep split it had opened up in Israeli society was affecting the military and threatening national security.
 
With the army reinforcing units in the occupied West Bank after a year of unrelenting violence that has killed more than 250 Palestinian gunmen and civilians and more than 40 Israelis, the removal of the defense minister fed accusations that the government was sacrificing the national interest for its own.

NO CONFIDENCE MOTION DEFEATED
 
During furious scenes in the Knesset early on Monday, opposition members of parliament attacked Simcha Rothman, the committee chairman who has shepherded the bill, with cries of "Shame! Shame!" and accusations comparing the bill to militant Islamist groups that want the destruction of Israel.

"This is a hostile takeover of the State of Israel. No need for Hamas, no need for Hezbollah," one lawmaker was heard saying to Rothman as the constitution committee approved a key bill to go forward for ratification.
 
"The law is balanced and good for Israel," Rothman said.

While the drama unfolded, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich presented the 2023-24 budget to parliament for a preliminary vote later in the day.

An opposition no confidence motion was defeated but in a sign of the tensions within the ruling coalition, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who heads one of the hardline pro-settler parties, called for the overhaul to go ahead.

"We must not stop the judiciary reform and must not surrender to anarchy," he tweeted.

GENERAL STRIKE CALL
 
The shekel, which has seen big swings over recent weeks as the political turbulence has played out, fell 0.7 percent in early trading before recovering ground as expectations grew the legislation would be halted.

By late morning, shares in Tel Aviv were up around 2 percent and the shekel had risen around 0.8 percent.

As opposition spread, the head of the Histadrut labor union called for a general strike if the proposals were not halted.

Take-offs from Ben Gurion airport were suspended, while Israel's main seaports and hospitals and medical services were set to strike. Branches of McDonalds were also closed as the protests extended across the economy.

"Bring back the country's sanity. If you don't announce in a news conference today that you changed your mind, we will go on strike," Histadrut chairman, Arnon Bar-David said.

The judicial overhaul, which would give the executive control over naming judges to the Supreme Court and allow the government to override court rulings on the basis of a simple parliamentary majority, has drawn mass protests for weeks.

While the government says the overhaul is needed to rein in activist judges and set a proper balance between the elected government and the judiciary, opponents see it as an undermining of legal checks and balances and a threat to Israel's democracy.

Netanyahu, on trial on corruption charges that he denies, has so far vowed to continue with the project.

As well as drawing opposition from the business establishment, the project has caused alarm among Israel's allies. The United States said it was deeply concerned by Sunday's events and saw an urgent need for compromise, while repeating calls to safeguard democratic values.
 

Middle East

Israel

Government

Chaos

Judicial

Reform

Plans

Draw

Mass

Protest

Suspended

Politics

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Qatar to introduce options, futures in new derivatives exchange
Abu Dhabi's Presight AI soars on market debut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-01

Israeli protesters block highway as government presses on with judicial overhaul

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israeli street ignites over judicial reform controversy

LBCI
Sports
06:36

U-20 World Cup draw in Indonesia postponed amid protest against Israel participation

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-23

Thousands of Israelis block streets in protest of judicial overhaul

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future

LBCI
Middle East
09:22

UN-backed probe cites crimes against humanity in Libya

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

Saudi Aramco to invest billions in Chinese petrochemicals

LBCI
Middle East
08:07

Egypt's poultry sector reels from currency turmoil, driving up prices

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

French Ambassador stresses need for urgent dialogue, election of president

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-23

Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-11

Will banking secrecy be lifted to investigate all financial crimes?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app