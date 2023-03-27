UN-backed probe cites crimes against humanity in Libya

Middle East
2023-03-27 | 09:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN-backed probe cites crimes against humanity in Libya
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UN-backed probe cites crimes against humanity in Libya

UN-backed human rights experts said Monday there is evidence that crimes against humanity have been committed against Libyans and migrants in Libya, including women being forced into sexual slavery.

The investigators commissioned by the UN-backed Human Rights Council also faulted the European Union for sending support to Libyan forces that they say contributed to crimes against migrants and Libyans.

The findings come in an extensive new report, based on interviews with hundreds of people, including migrants and witnesses, that wraps up a fact-finding mission created nearly three years ago to investigate rights violations and abuses in the North African country.

Oil-rich but largely lawless Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants seeking a better quality of life in Europe, and activists have long decried horrible conditions faced by migrants.
 
During the probe into alleged human trafficking and smuggling, the UN-backed investigators found “there are reasonable grounds to believe that migrants across Libya are victims of crimes against humanity and that acts of murder, enforced disappearance, torture, enslavement, sexual violence, rape and other inhumane acts are committed in connection with their arbitrary detention,” the report said.
 
It specifically cited the Libyan coast guard, which has been supported by the European bloc over the years.

“The support given by the EU to the Libyan coast guard in terms of pull-backs, pushbacks, (and) interceptions led to violations of certain human rights,” said investigator Chaloka Beyani. “You can’t push back people to areas that are unsafe, and the Libyan waters are unsafe for the embarkation of migrants.”

He said the European bloc and its member states weren’t found to be responsible war crimes, but “the support given has aided and abetted the commission of the crimes.”

Libya was plunged into turmoil after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed, and left the country divided between rival governments on the east and west.
 

Middle East

UN

United Nations

Probe

Cites

Crimes

Against

Humanity

Libya

Politics

LBCI Next
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
Syria condemns US strikes on Deir Al-Zor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-20

UN expert: Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war

LBCI
World
2023-03-25

UN Libya envoy points to 'alternatives' if political bodies duck electoral pact

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Putin praised by China's Xi on visit to Moscow US denounces as cover for war crimes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

Saudi Aramco to invest billions in Chinese petrochemicals

LBCI
Middle East
08:07

Egypt's poultry sector reels from currency turmoil, driving up prices

LBCI
Middle East
08:05

Iraqi Kurdistan region's oil output at risk after Turkey halts pipeline exports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

French Ambassador stresses need for urgent dialogue, election of president

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-23

Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-11

Will banking secrecy be lifted to investigate all financial crimes?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app