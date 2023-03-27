News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN-backed probe cites crimes against humanity in Libya
Middle East
2023-03-27 | 09:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN-backed probe cites crimes against humanity in Libya
UN-backed human rights experts said Monday there is evidence that crimes against humanity have been committed against Libyans and migrants in Libya, including women being forced into sexual slavery.
The investigators commissioned by the UN-backed Human Rights Council also faulted the European Union for sending support to Libyan forces that they say contributed to crimes against migrants and Libyans.
The findings come in an extensive new report, based on interviews with hundreds of people, including migrants and witnesses, that wraps up a fact-finding mission created nearly three years ago to investigate rights violations and abuses in the North African country.
Oil-rich but largely lawless Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants seeking a better quality of life in Europe, and activists have long decried horrible conditions faced by migrants.
During the probe into alleged human trafficking and smuggling, the UN-backed investigators found “there are reasonable grounds to believe that migrants across Libya are victims of crimes against humanity and that acts of murder, enforced disappearance, torture, enslavement, sexual violence, rape and other inhumane acts are committed in connection with their arbitrary detention,” the report said.
It specifically cited the Libyan coast guard, which has been supported by the European bloc over the years.
“The support given by the EU to the Libyan coast guard in terms of pull-backs, pushbacks, (and) interceptions led to violations of certain human rights,” said investigator Chaloka Beyani. “You can’t push back people to areas that are unsafe, and the Libyan waters are unsafe for the embarkation of migrants.”
He said the European bloc and its member states weren’t found to be responsible war crimes, but “the support given has aided and abetted the commission of the crimes.”
Libya was plunged into turmoil after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed, and left the country divided between rival governments on the east and west.
AP
Middle East
UN
United Nations
Probe
Cites
Crimes
Against
Humanity
Libya
Politics
Next
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
Syria condemns US strikes on Deir Al-Zor
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-20
UN expert: Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity
Middle East
2023-03-20
UN expert: Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity
0
World
2023-03-13
International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war
World
2023-03-13
International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war
0
World
2023-03-25
UN Libya envoy points to 'alternatives' if political bodies duck electoral pact
World
2023-03-25
UN Libya envoy points to 'alternatives' if political bodies duck electoral pact
0
World
2023-03-21
Putin praised by China's Xi on visit to Moscow US denounces as cover for war crimes
World
2023-03-21
Putin praised by China's Xi on visit to Moscow US denounces as cover for war crimes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
0
Middle East
09:18
Saudi Aramco to invest billions in Chinese petrochemicals
Middle East
09:18
Saudi Aramco to invest billions in Chinese petrochemicals
0
Middle East
08:07
Egypt's poultry sector reels from currency turmoil, driving up prices
Middle East
08:07
Egypt's poultry sector reels from currency turmoil, driving up prices
0
Middle East
08:05
Iraqi Kurdistan region's oil output at risk after Turkey halts pipeline exports
Middle East
08:05
Iraqi Kurdistan region's oil output at risk after Turkey halts pipeline exports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:35
French Ambassador stresses need for urgent dialogue, election of president
Lebanon News
10:35
French Ambassador stresses need for urgent dialogue, election of president
0
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-11
Will banking secrecy be lifted to investigate all financial crimes?
Press Highlights
2023-01-11
Will banking secrecy be lifted to investigate all financial crimes?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
2
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
3
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
4
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
7
Variety
09:29
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
Variety
09:29
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
8
Press Highlights
05:17
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Press Highlights
05:17
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store