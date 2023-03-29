Turkish central bank governor: policy framework has power to lower inflation

2023-03-29 | 06:30
0min
Turkish central bank governor: policy framework has power to lower inflation

Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Wednesday the current policy framework "has the power" to ensure a fall in inflation and that targeted loan policies would continue in order to support exports and investment.

Last week the central bank held its policy rate at 8.5%, saying it had become even more important to keep financial conditions supportive to preserve growth momentum after last month's devastating earthquakes.

In a speech in Ankara, Kavcioglu also said it was necessary for Turkey to develop its export capacity in order to increase its capacity to achieve a lasting current account surplus.
 
 

