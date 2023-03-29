News
Turkish central bank governor: policy framework has power to lower inflation
Middle East
2023-03-29 | 06:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkish central bank governor: policy framework has power to lower inflation
Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Wednesday the current policy framework "has the power" to ensure a fall in inflation and that targeted loan policies would continue in order to support exports and investment.
Last week the central bank held its policy rate at 8.5%, saying it had become even more important to keep financial conditions supportive to preserve growth momentum after last month's devastating earthquakes.
In a speech in Ankara, Kavcioglu also said it was necessary for Turkey to develop its export capacity in order to increase its capacity to achieve a lasting current account surplus.
Reuters
Middle East
Turkish
Central
Bank
Governor
Policy
Framework
Power
Inflation
Turkey
Earthquake
