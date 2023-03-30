News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Erdogan says Putin may visit Turkey in April for power plant inauguration
Middle East
2023-03-30 | 03:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Erdogan says Putin may visit Turkey in April for power plant inauguration
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey on April 27 for the inauguration of the country's first nuclear power reactor built by Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom.
"Maybe there is a possibility that Putin will come on April 27, or we may connect to the inauguration ceremony online and we will take the first step in Akkuyu," Erdogan said in televised comments on private broadcaster ATV.
Turkey will load the first nuclear fuel into the first power unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and officially grant it nuclear facility status on April 27, Erdogan said in an earlier announcement on Wednesday.
The Kremlin on Monday denied Turkish reports that Putin was planning to visit Turkey.
The Kremlin said on Saturday that Putin and Erdogan discussed during a phone call the successful implementation of joint strategic projects in the energy sector, including the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.
The $20 billion, 4,800 megawatt (MW) project to build four reactors in the Mediterranean town of Akkuyu will allow Turkey to join the small club of nations with civil nuclear energy.
Turkey previously announced plans to launch the first reactor at Akkuyu in 2023.
Earlier this month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, prompting outrage from the Kremlin. But Turkey is not a party to the Rome Statute, which created the ICC.
Reuters
Middle East
Erdogan
Putin
Visit
Turkey
Russia
Power
Plant
Inauguration
Nuclear
Next
UAE president names son Abu Dhabi crown prince, brothers to top roles
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-29
UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
World
2023-03-29
UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
0
World
2023-03-09
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant
World
2023-03-09
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant
0
World
2023-03-28
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
World
2023-03-28
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
0
World
2023-03-27
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric
World
2023-03-27
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:45
Israel launched missiles at targets near Damascus - Syria state media
Middle East
07:45
Israel launched missiles at targets near Damascus - Syria state media
0
Middle East
03:56
UAE president names son Abu Dhabi crown prince, brothers to top roles
Middle East
03:56
UAE president names son Abu Dhabi crown prince, brothers to top roles
0
World
10:41
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
World
10:41
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
0
Middle East
10:39
Syria port authority shuts all ports due to bad weather
Middle East
10:39
Syria port authority shuts all ports due to bad weather
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
0
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
0
Middle East
2023-03-27
Saudi National Bank appoints new chairman after Credit Suisse loss
Middle East
2023-03-27
Saudi National Bank appoints new chairman after Credit Suisse loss
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
2
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
3
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
4
Lebanon News
08:52
Lebanon’s Public institutions to close on Good Friday and Easter
Lebanon News
08:52
Lebanon’s Public institutions to close on Good Friday and Easter
5
Press Highlights
04:53
Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency
Press Highlights
04:53
Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency
6
Lebanon News
10:35
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:35
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon
7
Variety
04:32
L'Oréal Paris honors ten pioneering Lebanese women
Variety
04:32
L'Oréal Paris honors ten pioneering Lebanese women
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store